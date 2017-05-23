Главная
Электронный молокоотсос серии Ultra Comvort Физиологичный электронный молокоотсос

Электронный молокоотсос серии Ultra Comvort Ultra Comfort

Физиологичный электронный молокоотсос

Этот молокоотсос обеспечивает максимально физиологичное сцеживание, благодаря сочетанию вакуумного и стимулирующего эффекта.

Особенности
2 фазы работы молокоотсоса Philips Avent Ultra Comfort
В самом начале молокоотсос работает в режиме стимуляции выделения молока, имитируя частые поверхностные сосательные движения малыша. Далее мама может выбрать один из трёх режимов силы сцеживания, который будет для неё наиболее комфортным.
Комфортное сцеживание
Уникальная конструкция молокоотсоса позволяет матери принимать более удобную позу при сцеживании, без необходимости наклоняться вперед. Это способствует большему комфорту и расслаблению во время сцеживания, естественным образом обеспечивая более легкое выделение молока.
Легкость и простота в использовании
Легкий и компактный, молокоотоc Philips Avent Ultra Comfort может работать как от сети, так и от батареек, поэтому его легко взять с обой и сцедиться в любом удобном месте.Он прост и удобен в использовании, его лего собирать, разбирать и мыть.
Любимая марка российских мам.
Высокие требования, которые мы предъявляем к своей продукции и ее эффективности, позволяют нам из года в год получать признание мам и медицинских специалистов: Philips Avent является брендом №1, который выбирают российские мамы и которому доверяют педиатры.
"Молокоотсосы Philips Avent воссоздает двойной механизм сосания ребенка, заложенный природой:1 Мотор воспроизводит две фазы сосания - стимуляция и сцеживание2 Особая насадка имитирует перистальтические движения языка малыша.Благодаря этому молока сцеживается столько, сколько нужно малышу"

Технические характеристики

Weight
  • Expression unit: 125g (when fully assembled
  • Motor unit including tubing: 307g
Pumping mode
  • Single electric
Vacuum levels
  • Stimulation mode: 128mmHg. Expression setting 1: 169mmHg
  • Expression setting 2: 209mmHg. Expression setting 3: 250mmHg
What’s in the pack
  • 1x breast pump expression unit (including 1x Philips Avent Natural bottle)
  • 1x motor unit including tubing & connecting cap
  • 1x newborn flow teat
  • 1x hygiene cover for cushion
  • 1x sealing disc for breast milk storage
  • 1x power adapter
  • 1x spare diaphragm
  • 1x instruction manual for Comfort breast pump
  • 1x instruction manual for Natural bottle
  • 1x day breastpad sample pack
  • 1x night breastpad sample pack
Materials
  • Polypropylene: pump body, hygiene cover for funnel,Natural bottle.
  • Silicone: cushion, diaphragm, valve,newborn flow teat TPE: sealing disc Entirely BPA free
Dimensions
  • Expression unit: Total height: 17.1cm (when fully assembled)
  • Expression unit: Total width: 13.5cm (when fully assembled)
  • Motor unit: Total height: 6.8cm, Total width: 14.2cm, Totaldepth: 10.4cm
Cleaning
  • All parts can be immersed in water and sterilised except forthe electrical parts
Assembly
  • Easy visual matching of parts. Few small pieces
Instructions of use
  • Printed instruction manual with easy-referencetroubleshooting guide
Warranty
  • 2 years
Available spare parts
  • Pump body, massage cushion, massage cushion large
  • Diaphragm and valve, tubing, power adapter, motor unit
  • Hygiene cover for cushion, battery lid on motor unit

  • * Незалежне тестування, проведене в домашніх умовах за участю 85 матерів, Велика Британія, серпень 2012

