Подвійний електричний молоковідсмоктувач серії Comfort Зцідження з обох грудей

Подвійний електричний молоковідсмоктувач серії Comfort

Зцідження з обох грудей

Дозволяє зціджувати більше молока за менший час, адже цей молоковідсмоктувач дозволяє жінці зціджувати молоко одночасно з обох грудей. Три рівні налаштувань інтенсивності зцідження дозволяють обрати індивідуальний комфортний режим для підтримання постійного потоку молока.Цей веб-сайт призначений для спеціалістів в області медицини та догляду за матір'ю і дитиною. Батьків, що шукають інформацію про наші продукти, просимо перейти за посиланням

Дилеры

Галерея

Особенности
2 фазы работы молокоотсоса Philips Avent Ultra Comfort
2 фазы работы молокоотсоса Philips Avent Ultra Comfort

2 фазы работы молокоотсоса Philips Avent Ultra Comfort

В самом начале молокоотсос работает в режиме стимуляции выделения молока, имитируя частые поверхностные сосательные движения малыша. Далее мама может выбрать один из трёх режимов силы сцеживания, который будет для неё наиболее комфортным.
Комфортное сцеживание
Комфортное сцеживание

Комфортное сцеживание

Уникальная конструкция молокоотсоса позволяет матери принимать более удобную позу при сцеживании, без необходимости наклоняться вперед. Это способствует большему комфорту и расслаблению во время сцеживания, естественным образом обеспечивая более легкое выделение молока.
Легкость и простота в использовании
Легкость и простота в использовании

Легкость и простота в использовании

Легкий и компактный, молокоотоc Philips Avent Ultra Comfort может работать как от сети, так и от батареек, поэтому его легко взять с обой и сцедиться в любом удобном месте.Он прост и удобен в использовании, его лего собирать, разбирать и мыть.
Физеологичное сцеживание
Физеологичное сцеживание

Физеологичное сцеживание

Молокоотсосы Philips Avent воссоздает двойной механизм сосания ребенка, заложенный природой:1 Мотор воспроизводит две фазы сосания - стимуляция и сцеживание2 Особая насадка имитирует перистальтические движения языка малыша.
Більше молока – менше часу

Більше молока – менше часу

Як було доведено в результаті клінічних досліджень, подвійний електричний молоковідсмоктувач від Philips Avent дозволяє зціджувати стільки ж молока, скільки й професійні молоковідсмоктувачі, що застосовуються в лікарнях (пологових будинках). Спеціалісти рекомендують його жінкам, зокрема мамам передчасно народжених малюків, завдяки комфорту та ефективності зцідження. Компактний розмір та унікальні характеристики цієї моделі забезпечують функціональність та дозволяють жінці розслабитися в процесі зцідження молока.
Швидше зцідження

Швидше зцідження

Подвійний електричний молоковідсмоктувач від Philips Avent – ідеальний помічник для економії часу для працюючих або дуже зайнятих жінок, оскільки дозволяє зціджувати молоко одночасно з обох грудей. До того ж, одночасне зцідження може стимулювати здатність до вироблення грудного молока³.
Невагомий та простий в очищенні

Невагомий та простий в очищенні

Подвійний електричний молоковідсмоктувач серії Comfort важить менше 626 грамів, а для додаткового комфорту трубка укладається навколо корпусу-бази. Пристрій має закриту систему, що забезпечує просте очищення: молоко ніколи не потрапляє у трубку та моторний відсік. Усі частини пристрою, окрім електричних, можна мити (у тому числі в посудомийній машині) та стерилізувати.

Технические характеристики

Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Weight
  • Expression unit: 125g (when fully assembled)
  • Motor unit including tubing: 452g
Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Pumping mode
  • Double electric
Vacuum levels
  • Stimulation mode: 128mmHg. Expression setting 1: 169mmHg
  • Expression setting 2: 209mmHg. Expression setting 3: 250mmHg
What’s in the pack
  • 1x breast pump expression unit
  • 2x breast pump expression unit (including 2x Philips Avent Natural bottle)
  • 1x motor unit including tubing & connecting caps
  • 2 x newborn flow teat
  • 2x hygiene covers, 2x sealing discs for breast milk storage
  • 1x power adapter
  • 2x spare diaphragms
  • 1x instruction manual for Comfort breast pump
  • 1x instruction manual for Natural bottle
  • 1x day breastpad sample pack
  • 1x night breastpad sample pack
  • 1x handy travel bag
Materials
  • Polypropylene: pump body, hygiene cover for funnel,Natural bottle.
  • Silicone: cushion, diaphragm, valve, newbornflow teat TPE: sealing disc. Entirely BPA free
Dimensions
  • Expression unit: Total height: 17.1cm (when fully assembled)
  • Expression unit: Total width: 13.5cm (when fully assembled)
  • Motor unit: Total height: 10.5cm, Total width: 14.2cm, Totaldepth: 10.4cm
Cleaning
  • All parts can be immersed in water and sterilised except forthe electrical parts
Assembly
  • Easy visual matching of parts. Few small pieces
Instructions of use
  • Printed instruction manual with easy-reference troubleshooting guide
Warranty
  • 2 years
Accessories
  • Large soft massage cushion available for purchase separately.
Available spare parts
  • Pump body, massage cushion, massage cushion large
  • Diaphragm and valve, tubing, power adapter, motor unit,
  • Hygiene cover for cushion.hygiene cover for cushion, battery lidon motor unit

Документация

Технические характеристики (3)

Технические характеристики

  • ¹ Подвійний електричний молоковідсмоктувач серії Comfort важить менше 626 грамів, а для додаткового комфорту трубка укладається навколо корпусу-бази. Пристрій має закриту систему, що забезпечує просте очищення: молоко ніколи не потрапляє у трубку та моторний відсік. Усі частини пристрою, окрім електричних, можна мити (у тому числі в посудомийній машині) та стерилізувати.
  • * Незалежне тестування, проведене в домашніх умовах за участю 76 матерів, США, серпень 2012
  • ³Jones, et al, Вибіркове тестування-випробування, що здійснювалося під контролем спеціалістів, з метою порівняння методів зцідження молока після передчасних пологів, ADC 2001:85:F91

