PCI in patients with CKD: Insights from a nephrology and interventional cardiology partnership May 17, 2021 9:45 am – 10:15 am EST Dr. Ziad Ali Dr. Jai Radhakrishnan How should we be thinking about care for our CAD patients with Chronic Kidney Disease? Renowned nephrologist Dr. Jai Radhakrishnan shares insights into how we maximize patient outcomes in our CAD patients with CKD. How should we optimize PCI in CKD patients? Dr. Ziad Ali reviews PCI techniques and technologies to significantly reduce contrast in PCI for CKD patients. *Register for ACC 2021 to attend the session
How should we be thinking about care for our CAD patients with Chronic Kidney Disease? Renowned nephrologist Dr. Jai Radhakrishnan shares insights into how we maximize patient outcomes in our CAD patients with CKD. How should we optimize PCI in CKD patients? Dr. Ziad Ali reviews PCI techniques and technologies to significantly reduce contrast in PCI for CKD patients.
Fusion imaging for transcatheter edge-to-edge mitral valve repair May 17, 2021 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm EST Dr. Tilak K.R. Pasala Dr. Lucy M. Safi A review of current state-of-the-art practice, including case examples, for planning and guiding TEER interventions. How are echo, fluoro and fusion imaging used? What are the critical points where fusion imaging can make a difference? *Register for ACC 2021 to attend the session
A review of current state-of-the-art practice, including case examples, for planning and guiding TEER interventions. How are echo, fluoro and fusion imaging used? What are the critical points where fusion imaging can make a difference?
These events are not part of ACC.21, as planned by its Program Committee, and do not qualify for continuing medical education (CME), continuing nursing education (CNE) or continuing education (CE) credit.
Ziad Ali, MD, DPhil Director of the DeMatteis Cardiovascular Institute Director of Investigational Interventional Cardiology Director of Cardio-nephrology St Francis Hospital & Heart Center Roslyn, NY, USA
Tilak K.R. Pasala, MD, FACC, FSCAI Interim Director, Structural and Congenital Heart Center Program Director, Structural Heart Disease Fellowship Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack, NJ, USA
Jai Radhakrishnan, MD, MBBS, MS, FASN, BRCU Faculty Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center Clinical Chief, Nephrology Division at New York Presbyterian Hospital New York, NY, USA
Lucy M. Safi, DO, FACC, FASE Director of Interventional Echocardiography Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack, NJ, USA
Coming soon! Return here on May 14, 2021 to explore our cardiology solutions in our virtual space.
Philips Image-Guided Therapy System – Azurion demonstration
Familiarize yourself with an image-guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care.
Philips Image-Guided Therapy – IntraSight interventional applications platform demonstration
Learn more about Philips IntraSight interventional application platform, a solution that offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven imaging, physiology & co-registration tools* on an intuitive and easy-to-use platform that can seamlessly integrate into any lab setting.
*Co-registration tools are available with IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision
Learn how to improve workflow in the interventional lab with continuous patient monitoring, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.
*It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your Philips representative for information on all the available options.
Familiarize with a solution providing a single point of access to images and information anytime and virtually anywhere*. Perform comprehensive analysis, quantification and reporting for fast, informed decision making.
Clinical confidence: Management of COVID-19 related cardiac complications
Gain confidence and flexibility to tackle COVID-19 cardiac challenges. Dr. Roberto Lang from the University of Chicago explains the impact of the virus to the left heart.
