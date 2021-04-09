Search terms

igt-1219_4924-pci-integration-pullback

Philips at ACC 2021

May 15-17

Purposeful innovation. Empowered care.
 

Explore Philips cardiology solutions designed to strengthen clinical confidence, build efficiency throughout the care pathway, and improve cardiac care experiences. Individually, our solutions help you solve some of cardiology’s most significant daily challenges. And together, they create a powerful ecosystem equipped to help you realize your vision for delivering better heart care with greater efficiency. 

Join us at ACC 2021 to connect with experts and learn more about Philips cardiology solutions.

Attend Innovation Stage presentations

View on-demand demonstrations

Visit our virtual space

Schedule a meeting or demo

Attend our ACC Innovation Stage presentations

21 04 137 azurion low contrast pci thumb

PCI in patients with CKD: Insights from a nephrology and interventional cardiology partnership
 

May 17, 2021

9:45 am – 10:15 am EST
 

Dr. Ziad Ali

Dr. Jai Radhakrishnan
 

How should we be thinking about care for our CAD patients with Chronic Kidney Disease? Renowned nephrologist Dr. Jai Radhakrishnan shares insights into how we maximize patient outcomes in our CAD patients with CKD. How should we optimize PCI in CKD patients? Dr. Ziad Ali reviews PCI techniques and technologies to significantly reduce contrast in PCI for CKD patients.
 

*Register for ACC 2021 to attend the session

Register now
igt ibd 2409 043 epiqcvxi with echonavigator thumb

Fusion imaging for transcatheter edge-to-edge mitral valve repair
 

May 17, 2021

12:30 pm – 1:00 pm EST
 

Dr. Tilak K.R. Pasala

Dr. Lucy M. Safi
 

A review of current state-of-the-art practice, including case examples, for planning and guiding TEER interventions. How are echo, fluoro and fusion imaging used? What are the critical points where fusion imaging can make a difference?

 

*Register for ACC 2021 to attend the session

Register now

These events are not part of ACC.21, as planned by its Program Committee, and do not qualify for continuing medical education (CME), continuing nursing education (CNE) or continuing education (CE) credit.

Meet the speakers

z ali headshot thumb

Ziad Ali, MD, DPhil

Director of the DeMatteis Cardiovascular Institute

Director of Investigational Interventional Cardiology

Director of Cardio-nephrology

St Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Roslyn, NY, USA

pasala tilak md headshot

Tilak K.R. Pasala, MD, FACC, FSCAI

Interim Director, Structural and Congenital Heart Center

Program Director, Structural Heart Disease Fellowship

Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack, NJ, USA

dr radhakrishnan headshot thumb

Jai Radhakrishnan, MD, MBBS, MS, FASN, BRCU Faculty

Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center

Clinical Chief, Nephrology Division at New York Presbyterian Hospital

New York, NY, USA

dr lucy safi headshot thumb

Lucy M. Safi, DO, FACC, FASE

Director of Interventional Echocardiography

Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack, NJ, USA

Jump into our virtual space and take a tour

Coming soon!
 

Return here on May 14, 2021 to explore our cardiology solutions in our virtual space.

Register here for on-demand demos

  • igt 1219_4924 pci integration pullback thumb

    Philips Image-Guided Therapy System – Azurion demonstration
    Familiarize yourself with an image-guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care.

    Register now
    intrasight azurion ivus flexspot monitor thumb

    Philips Image-Guided Therapy – IntraSight interventional applications platform demonstration
    Learn more about Philips IntraSight interventional application platform, a solution that offers a comprehensive suite of clinically proven imaging, physiology & co-registration tools* on an intuitive and easy-to-use platform that can seamlessly integrate into any lab setting.

    *Co-registration tools are available with IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision

    Register now
    hemo x3 cath lab

    Philips Hemodynamic System with Philips Patient Monitor IntelliVue X3  demonstration


    Learn how to improve workflow in the interventional lab with continuous patient monitoring, minimizing disruption and giving you more time to focus on your patient.

    Register now
  • cardiology informatics iscv xper

    Philips Cardiovascular Imaging and Information Management - IntelliSpace Cardiovascular demonstration


    Familiarize with a solution providing a single point of access to images and information anytime and virtually anywhere*. Perform comprehensive analysis, quantification and reporting for fast, informed decision making.
     

    *It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your Philips representative for information on all the available options.

    Register now
    epiqcvx CV 0137

    Clinical confidence: Management of COVID-19 related cardiac complications
    Gain confidence and flexibility to tackle COVID-19 cardiac challenges. Dr. Roberto Lang from the University of Chicago explains the impact of the virus to the left heart.

    Register now
    View all sessions

    Talk it all through with a Philips expert

    hcfea0004692 fil de at 001 thumb

    Talk it all through with a Philips expert by scheduling a personalized meeting or a solution demonstration centered around your needs.

    Dates available: May 17 – May 21, 2021

