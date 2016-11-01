

Every year, an estimated 15 million babies worldwide — or more than 1 in 10 — are born preterm.¹

And every 30 seconds a baby dies of preterm birth.²

In fact, preterm birth complications are the leading cause of death among children under 5 years of age, responsible for nearly 1 million deaths in 2013.¹

It is because of these startling statistics that Philips works to raise awareness on the importance of Developmental Care. Preterm infants have special needs, and carefully addressing those needs is key to their survival. They may need help breathing or maintaining body heat. Feeding can be challenging, and jaundice, low blood sugar, and anemia are all possible. They may also have difficulty dealing with stimuli, so the NICU environment is particularly important.