Using the power of art and music to improve MRI experiences

During his lifetime, Peter has undergone multiple MRI scans: watch how Peter’s experience significantly improved when he tested the new Dutch Masters theme in an MRI room with Ambient Experience.

five partners logo

Five partners coming together to create a powerful Ambient Experience theme


With the Rijksmuseum, the Academic Medical Center, the Erasmus Medical Center and the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra we found another way to make the MRI patient experience more relaxing.

    Turning healthcare into human care

    Peter Berkof, patient

    "A big improvement"

     

    "It felt different than the other times. Totally different experience. Really distracting."

    Peter Berkhof, patient

    Raschel van Luijk, Team lead

    More efficient

     

    "With the Ambient Experience, I hope the patients will leave the MRI scan more relaxed and come back to the next one with less concern."

    Raschel van Luijk, Team leader MRI at AMC hospital

    Werner Satter, General manager

    People-centric healthcare

     

    "By focusing more on the human side, we create a more holistic view on care."

    Werner Satter, General Manager Healthcare Experience Solutions at Royal Philips

    calligraphy banner image

    Ambient Experience:


    Driving better outcomes at a lower cost while enhancing the patient and staff experience.

    More stories behind our new theme

    Professor Hans Jeekel

    Music and art as a medicine

     

    "I’m sure the combination of art and music will change the patient experience significantly."

     

    Professor Hans Jeekel, Erasmus Medical Center

    Pieter Roelofs, Curator

    Visual distraction

     

    "We believe the relaxing atmosphere of the paintings will really help in this healing environment."

    Pieter Roelofs, Curator at the Rijksmuseum

    Andre Heuvelman, Manager creations

    Musical distraction


    "What I like most about this piece of music, in connection with the images, is that it really helps people feel distracted from their fears."

    André Heuvelman, Manager Creations at Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra

