Administrative challenges





Mr. Tuna has overcome some administrative challenges in the hospital too. “Since we are using an income sharing model, working speed is important to us,” he explains. “However, we also serve in public healthcare and are controlled by the ministry of health in terms of quality, so image quality is also important to us.”

“The hospital currently scans more patients than before, when the imaging was performed off-site. When our imaging site was located elsewhere, demand was limited. But now we are located inside the hospital and our radiology staff observes increased patient satisfaction which has resulted in an increased patient load.”



“Additionally, we work in a competitive environment,” he adds, “but we are fulfilling all the imaging requests in our region. However, because of this strong competition and the need to lower our prices, we are working with a smaller budget.”



With Multiva, these challenges have been overcome. “Because Multiva is easy to use, and there is less need to change coils, we have been able to decrease the length of our time slots. We provide faster imaging to the clinics and scan more patients. With faster scanning our patient satisfaction has improved, and our staff has been very motivated.”

