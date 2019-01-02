Correcting motion while you scan

Dr. Baumann then implemented MultiVane XD for motion correction. It uses an extended reconstruction algorithm for imaging that is virtually motion free. “With MultiVane XD we get excellent motion-corrected images with high spatial resolution. We typically first optimize our scan for high image quality, and when satisfied with that, we try to reduce the scan time. So, we combined MultiVane XD with dS SENSE, which allows us to shorten the scan time,” he explains. “The performance of MultiVane XD in liver imaging is outstanding. MultiVane XD with dS SENSE is a powerful development in improving liver image quality.” “As we use breathhold imaging for T2-weighted liver scans, we depend on the patient’s ability to cooperate with the exam. This can present a real challenge when we are looking for small lesions, such as in our oncological patients. However, with MultiVane XD motion correction, we get excellent images. This is important for our surgeons, because they want to know exactly where the lesions are.”