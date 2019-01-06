high performance MRI

Patrick Duffy BS, RT (R) MR is Lead Technologist at DMG. “We are getting phenomenal image quality on all types of exams,” he says. “Our MSK is stellar, and so is our abdominal work. Ingenia excels at feet, hands and fingers. We do enterographies with great results. With the combination of the 3.0T magnet and the digital coils, we are able to scan prostates without an endorectal coil while still obtaining high quality results. This is a comforting experience for our male patients. We scan many obese patients, and the Ingenia does a tremendous job because of MultiTransmit, which reduces dielectric shading for more confident diagnosis. Our technologists really enjoy scanning on the Ingenia. We also have ordering physicians who specifically want their patients scanned on the Ingenia because of the results of our imaging.

“Obviously, the diagnostic capability is most important,” says Dr. Kaakaji. “Ingenia’s image quality is excellent and in follow-up studies, Ingenia provides good consistency between scans.

“Without using an endorectal coil we do our prostate MR at 0.5 mm resolution, following the European society of urology protocol [1]. For certain joints we use a virtual arthroscopy protocol with 1 mm pixel size and 2 mm slice thickness. Ingenia really excels in our neurography, brachial plexus and prostate scans. Our neurologists insist on using our 3.0T for those,” Dr. Kaakaji adds.

“The image quality is phenomenal. Robust, clear, homogenous, not obscured by dielectric shading,” adds technologist Ryan Sybesma, RT (R) MR. “Ingenia is a high performance workhorse.”