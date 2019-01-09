Imaging with arms up means faster, better imaging



Dr. Kukuk scans an increasing number of liver patients in an arms-up position using the integrated Posterior coil and a special positioning device. “By placing the patient’s arms up, the field of view in the right-left direction can be smaller so that a right-left preparation direction can be used to cut down the scan time,” he explains. “We can use high dS SENSE factors for TSE imaging, so we can shorten the echo train length. This results in a faster scan than arms-down T2 TSE and the images show high anatomical detail.”

“For DWI, the high dS SENSE factor allows using a shorter TE so we get higher signal and fewer susceptibility artifacts, which means less distortion of diffusion weighted images. Of course, with higher dS SENSE factors and the shortening of the TSE factor in T2-weighted imaging, we can drastically cut down the complete examination time. So, with arms-up we get faster images, less distortion in DWI and less blurring on T2-weighted images. Almost all patients tolerate the arms-up scanning well.”

