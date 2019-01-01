Gradual transformation to a new standard

Obtaining high quality MR imaging in the head and neck area can be quite demanding, because the susceptibility changes at the many (curved) interfaces between air, tissue and bone may lower the quality of fat suppression, in diffusion weighted imaging in particular. In addition, the area is prone to motion, which also affects image quality. Driven by the desire for artifact-free imaging that facilitates easy and confident diagnoses, radiologist Ben Heggelman, MD, and his team have implemented some of the latest techniques. Because of the heavy patient load at the department the changes were gradual to allow for finetuning the sequences to their preferences. This process went together with a growing diagnostic confidence among the radiologists. After a few months, the team is passionate about the improvements they achieved.