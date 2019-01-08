Every minute counts in stroke imaging



“In France, every stroke is usually imaged with MRI, not CT, even for emergency treatment.” “In France, stroke is usually imaged with MRI, not CT, even for emergency treatment. This is because MRI helps us directly visualize ischemia in the acute phase, but can also help rule out differentials such as MS and hematoma. In addition, we can assess the intracranial and extracranial vessels during the same examination,” says Dr. Savatovsky.



The first challenge in MRI of stroke is speed. The patient typically arrives from an ambulance in the MRI preparation room and the installation is done on a separate dock outside the scanner room. “The venous access is placed during the neurological examination. If the delay from the first symptoms allows the patient to receive thrombolysis we do a very fast examination that typically lasts about 11 minutes including the pre-scans. In the case of transient ischemic stroke we usually add ASL perfusion because in some symptoms with negative diffusion, ASL sometimes indicates a vascular origin.”



“Ingenia provides great flexibility in the parameters setting. We can tune a sequence the way we want,” says Dr. Savatovsky. “For example, in a stroke exam we use a FLAIR sequence of about two minutes instead of the four-minute FLAIR we use for MS. The diffusion is 30 seconds, the T2*-weighted scan is 30 seconds, the angiography scan time is less than one minute. Ingenia is a great scanner in that situation; even with these fast sequences we can achieve good images with good SNR. When the first sequence tells us that it’s not an ischemic stroke but a hemorrhagic stroke, we may switch to a time-resolved angiography to look for vascular malformations and venous thrombosis.