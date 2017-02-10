Search terms

Imaging department continuous performance improvement through tailored assessments, targeted recommendations, and ongoing monitoring and partnership.

Data and expertise tailored to deliver results

Part of the PerformanceBridge Solutions, PerformanceBridge Practice, is designed to make your performance, utilization and workflow data perform for you in tangible ways that deliver measurable outcomes. We dive deep into your organization to define, develop and implement enterprise-level solutions that create value beyond the individual imaging system or modality.

Our PerformanceBridge Practice offering includes:
 

  • Personalized assessment service to baseline your imaging needs, resources and capabilities, and map to your strategic goals
  • Visibility to current performance and benchmarking against like-networks, sites and systems, as well as across your internal network
  • Confident data insights aligned with business intelligence as well as continuous monitoring and reporting on performance and variability
  • Tailored solution to address your unique challenges and performance improvement opportunities
  • Opportunities to demonstrate the value in the imaging in driving outcomes to achieve the triple aim

performancebridge logo
Learn more about PerformanceBridge solutions here
Our approach and methodology

Our integrated approach includes a customized assessment to evaluate and benchmark your operational and financial performance. We combine on-site, qualitative data collection with a comprehensive software platform to integrate data streams from multiple sources inside and outside of imaging.


We work with you to set specific performance indicators and develop prioritized recommendations for continuous operational improvement.

dashboard
number one icon

Discover
 

Diving deep into your data and organization to:

  • Baseline equipment and staff utilization and efficiency
  • Identify root cause analyses for performance gaps
  • Gain visibility to market share and referral network leakage

number two icon

Co-create solutions

Working together to:

  • Set unique people and performance results goals
  • Build technology management plans based on customer IB and referral network
  • Create targeted recommendations that drive performance and cost savings

number three icon

Drive outcomes

Partnering over the long term to:

  • Monitor performance and reporting
  • Drive improvements in equipment utilization
  • Identify staff training needs
  • Determine potential ROI for each project

Structured to adapt and scale to your needs

PerformanceBridge Practice Services

Lite assessement

Deep assessment

Subscription

Engagement level

One-time analysis and reporting (4 weeks)

One-time analysis plus detailed recommendations (12 weeks)

Ongoing, integrated engagement with dedicated solution advisor

Utilization review

utilization review icon
utilization review icon plus
utilization review icon plus

Network and market analysis

network market icon
network market icon plus
network market icon plus

Growth plan

growth plan icon
growth plan icon plus
growth plan icon plus

 ROI calculator

calc icon
calc icon plus
calc icon plus

Practice management tool

software image
software image

Solution advisor

software image
advisor icon 2

A tailored offering based on your needs


PerformanceBridge Practice offers a tailored combination of hardware and software technology and analytics, with on-site professional or consulting services to meet your needs and drive sustained and continuous improvement throughout your organization—all based on co-defined objectives and benchmarks.

utilization review icon

Utilization review

Review of efficiency, modality and staff utilization at modality and department level

network market icon

Network and market analysis

Analysis of referral network, inclusive of market share and exam volumes, in Primary Service

plus icon

+ analyses by individual room, machine and technologist productivity, with root cause analysis

plus icon

+ measured by physician and patient leakage, as well as network segmentation

growth plan icon

Growth plan

Development of basic market growth and technology management plan, based on installed base and equipment age

calc icon

ROI calculator

Identification of value drivers and cost savings associated with performance recommendations
 

plus icon

+ estimated outpatient, primary and secondary service areas, projected growth in imaging services by modality, and predictive analysis of patient and procedure volumes

plus icon

+ and efficiency improvements, as well as revenue enhancements from new patient growth and reduced leakage

advisor icon 2

Solution Advisor

Support from a dedicated solution advisor who collaborates with you to enable continuous improvement and drive business impact of performance improvement projects

software image

Practice management tool

Access to our practice management tool software, providing vendor-agnostic analysis with tailored dashboards, scheduled template reports, notifications and drill-downs for root cause and gap analyses

PerformanceBridge Practice in action

Per capita cost reduction

Challenge

Highly variable imaging exams make optimal scheduling problematic and longer exams drive up operational costs.

Method

Identified target protocols by looking at volume and durations, and utilized machine log files to obtain accurate information.

Impact*

  • Reduction in time-per-exam of ~20%.
  • Created tools to integrate changes into standard way of working.


*Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.”
 

Establishing data confidence

Challenge

Imaging departments have a wealth of data sources, yet each gives differing views; this makes it difficult to derive meaningful information without establishing a ground truth and data consistency.

Method

Deployed a network listener to capture HL7 and DICOM. Aggregated and reconciled data from RIS, PACS, EMR, and workflow engine with triangulated output.

Impact

Identified and addressed root causes for data discrepancies; established

meaningful metrics for specific departmental performance indicators. Streamlined reporting approach across managers and reduced reporting time.
 

Ensuring consistent patient care through follow-up

Challenge

Patients have clinical findings leading to a follow-up recommendation, yet there isn’t a mechanism to know if follow-up typically occurs.

Method

Deployed natural language processing tools and intelligence to examine 4.5 years of historic reports across the system.

Impact

  • Delivered recommendations for follow-up.
  • Discovered follow-up non-compliance in ~40% of cases.
     

Get insights optimized for action

laptop icon image

A configured dashboard gives you an objective view of your performance, reflecting your custom metrics and systems. Based on your goals, your custom reports may include:

  • Near real-time procedural analysis
  • Operational performance
  • Patient and procedural workflow analysis
  • Data mining by DICOM fields
  • Data anonymized for research analysis
  • Imaging volumes by procedure code
  • Imaging analysis capabilities on a daily and monthly basis

chart icon image

With insights into key performance areas, your department can take action to optimize its operational and financial performance, including:

  • Adjusting equipment mix to properly serve your patient population
  • Detecting workflow inefficiencies and applying Lean Improvement concepts
  • Targeting training for technologists, staff and rediologists, and recommending continuing education
  • Achieving optimal patient scheduling
  • Identifying and adapting to referral patterns

A look inside our practice management tool

  • pmt patient volume
  • pmt modality exams
  • pmt case mix

