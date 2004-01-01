Search terms

X5-1c Transducer

X5-1c transducer

Philips 3rd-generation xMATRIX sector array transducer, powered by the nSIGHT Plus system architecture. 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D, Live xPlane and Live 3D modes. A unique curved lens fits within the rib spaces more easily.

Features
  • Technology: xMATRIX, PureWave
  • Number of elements: 3000
  • Frequency range: 5-1 MHz
Specifications

Specifications: Transducers
Specifications: Transducers
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 5 – 1 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 98° x 98°
Applications:
  • Adult/Pediatric cardiac,
  • Abdominal vascular, TCD
Number of elements:
  • 3000
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Modes:
  • 2D, Color, coronary color, TDI, PW, coronary PW, CW, M-mode,
  • iRotate, Live xPlane, Live xPlane Doppler, Live 3D, Live 3D zoom,
  • Live 3D and MPR, triggered 3D Wide Apex , Contrast LVO
Biopsy Capable:
  • No
