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X5-1c Transducer

xMatrix sector array transducer

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X5-1c transthoracic echo transducer provides exceptional cardiac image quality on a wide range of patients. PureWave xMatrix sector array transducer, powered by the nSight Plus system architecture. 5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range for adult echo applications in 2D, Live xPlane and Live 3D modes. A unique curved lens fits within the rib spaces more easily.

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Specifications

Specifications: Transducers
Specifications: Transducers
Technology:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Frequency range:
  • 5 – 1 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 98° x 98°
Applications:
  • Adult/Pediatric cardiac, Abdominal vascular, TCD
Number of elements:
  • 3000
Array type:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Field of view:
  • 90°
Biopsy Capable:
  • No
Specifications: Transducers
Specifications: Transducers
Technology:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Frequency range:
  • 5 – 1 MHz
See all specifications
Specifications: Transducers
Specifications: Transducers
Technology:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Frequency range:
  • 5 – 1 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 98° x 98°
Applications:
  • Adult/Pediatric cardiac, Abdominal vascular, TCD
Number of elements:
  • 3000
Array type:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Field of view:
  • 90°
Biopsy Capable:
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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