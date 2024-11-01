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DreamWear Nasal Cushion

Under-the-nose nasal cushion

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To be used with DreamWear headgear, DreamWear Nasal is Philips Respironics’ best selling mask. With top-of-head air delivery, this mask is designed to give patients freedom of movement to change sleep positions. Users report Dreamwear Nasal feels like it’s close to having nothing on their face¹.

Contact & support
Features
Features top-of-head air delivery

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.
Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²
Great option for those who sleep in different positions

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.
  • Features top-of-head air delivery
  • Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face
  • Great option for those who sleep in different positions
See all features
Features top-of-head air delivery

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.

Features top-of-head air delivery

DreamWear is a great option for those who want the tube connection on top of the head and out of view.
Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²

Designed to make users feel close to having nothing on their face

DreamWear prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation on the nose bridge. DreamWear is a winner of two Red Dot Awards and iF for design and innovation excellence.²
Great option for those who sleep in different positions

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.

Great option for those who sleep in different positions

For nearly 10 years, DreamWear has offered continual innovation on the mask platform.
  • ¹Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20, Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson
  • ²RedDot, 2016, 2018 (red-dot.org) and iF Product Design, 2016, 2018 (ifdesign.com)

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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