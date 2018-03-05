The DreamWear full face cushion is designed to fit the innovative DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal with minimal contact that prevents red marks, especially on the bridge of the nose.¹
Designed for less irritation on the nose bridge
Multiple sizes for any patient
Comfort, seal and stability
Interchangeable design
Multiple sizes for any patient
Comfort, seal and stability
Interchangeable design
The DreamWear nasal cushion is designed to fit the innovative under-the-nose design of the DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal, with minimal contact that prevents red marks.
The DreamWear gel pillows cushion is designed to fit the innovative design of our DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal, with minimal contact that prevents red marks. Not available in all markets or countries.
By giving patients greater insights into their therapy data and giving them tools like the ability to troubleshoot issues to common problems, DreamMapper can reduce the time your staff spends answering common questions giving you more time to manage those patients who may need extra attention.
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options – nasal, pillow and full face, to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. With more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.¹⁻³
