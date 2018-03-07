Search terms

EN
UK

Philips Respironics Wisp

Nasal mask

Find similar products

Wisp Nasal Mask is designed to be comfortable for people who breathe through their nose while sleeping. Wisp features a unique, compact design created for maximum comfort. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Contact & support
Features
Design

Design

Wisp's compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Design

Wisp's compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Design

Wisp's compact design is created for maximum comfort.
Flexibility

Flexibility

Wisp offers patients flexible options to best fit their needs.

Flexibility

Wisp offers patients flexible options to best fit their needs.

Flexibility

Wisp offers patients flexible options to best fit their needs.
Cushion Fit

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes are available to allow for the best fit.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes are available to allow for the best fit.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes are available to allow for the best fit.
Clip Options

Clip Options

Magnetic* or non-magnetic clips are available to accommodate patient needs. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Clip Options

Magnetic* or non-magnetic clips are available to accommodate patient needs. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Clip Options

Magnetic* or non-magnetic clips are available to accommodate patient needs. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.
Frame Materials

Frame Materials

The frame is available in fabric or silicone options. The fabric frame is reversible - one side is soft cushioned suedette and the other is silky sateen.

Frame Materials

The frame is available in fabric or silicone options. The fabric frame is reversible - one side is soft cushioned suedette and the other is silky sateen.

Frame Materials

The frame is available in fabric or silicone options. The fabric frame is reversible - one side is soft cushioned suedette and the other is silky sateen.
  • Design
  • Flexibility
  • Cushion Fit
  • Clip Options
See all features
Design

Design

Wisp's compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Design

Wisp's compact design is created for maximum comfort.

Design

Wisp's compact design is created for maximum comfort.
Flexibility

Flexibility

Wisp offers patients flexible options to best fit their needs.

Flexibility

Wisp offers patients flexible options to best fit their needs.

Flexibility

Wisp offers patients flexible options to best fit their needs.
Cushion Fit

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes are available to allow for the best fit.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes are available to allow for the best fit.

Cushion Fit

Three cushions sizes are available to allow for the best fit.
Clip Options

Clip Options

Magnetic* or non-magnetic clips are available to accommodate patient needs. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Clip Options

Magnetic* or non-magnetic clips are available to accommodate patient needs. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.

Clip Options

Magnetic* or non-magnetic clips are available to accommodate patient needs. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.
Frame Materials

Frame Materials

The frame is available in fabric or silicone options. The fabric frame is reversible - one side is soft cushioned suedette and the other is silky sateen.

Frame Materials

The frame is available in fabric or silicone options. The fabric frame is reversible - one side is soft cushioned suedette and the other is silky sateen.

Frame Materials

The frame is available in fabric or silicone options. The fabric frame is reversible - one side is soft cushioned suedette and the other is silky sateen.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ