PAP Battery Kit

Lithium ion battery with integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS)

Give your patients the confidence and convenience of powering their PAP therapy device with the Philips Respironics battery kit. It’s designed to provide an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) to DreamStation and System One sleep therapy devices.

Features
Designed for peace of mind

Uninterruptible power supply

Your patients will know that when the power goes out, the battery pack’s integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) will help reduce therapy disruptions. Continuously connecting the battery kit to the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device’s power supply keeps it charged and ready for travel or UPS protection.

Convenient for travel

Easy portability

It’s our lightest and smallest battery pack ever, offering easy portability so patients can continue therapy away from home. It’s compact and lightweight at just 2.25 lbs. The battery pack uses the power supply from the patient’s Philips Respironics sleep therapy device to reduce the number of cords needed for travel.

Confidence for extended trips

Confidence for extended trips

It meets FAA requirements for airplane travel (90W lithium ion battery pack), and it provides more than 14 hours of battery life.¹

Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Specifications

Product Detail
Product Detail
Contents
  • Rechargeable lithium ion battery, PAP device cable, 2 System One 50 series adaptors, battery case.
Compatibility
  • Supports DreamStation, System One 50 and 60 series CPAPs and BiPAPs.
Power supply
  • Utilizes DreamStation or System One power supply. Additional power supply not included.
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Sleep Therapy
Product Type
  • Sleep Therapy Accessories
Prescription
  • Not required
Run Time
  • 14 hours¹
Recharge
  • 3-4 hours
Minimum life cycle
  • ≥ 70% of rated capacity after 1000 cycles
Capacity
  • 90w
Warranty
  • 6 months
Dimensions
  • 1.25” (3.175 cm) x 5.25” (13.335 cm) x 9.0 (22.86 cm)
Weight
  • 2.25 lbs. / 1.02 kg
  • ¹PAP battery use – Run time test conditions: CPAP mode, pressure 10cm H2O, no heated humidification, or heated tubing.

