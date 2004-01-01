Confidently perform general surgeries and complex vascular procedures with this versatile all-round imaging system. The BV Endura enables quick positioning, easy patient access, and superb quality images to enhance workflow and decision making.
Media Gallery
Features
BodySmart
Gain insight into all anatomy
Whether performing orthopedic, abdominal, vascular or urological procedures, high quality detailed views and good spatial resolution allow for high quality patient care. Our full digital 1K² imaging chain provides advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement to enhance insight into critical vasculature and complex structures. High quality fluoroscopy, subtraction runs, and roadmap guidance support confident decisions, whether you are delicately placing a pedicle screw or deploying a stent in a difficult position.
Whether performing orthopedic, abdominal, vascular or urological procedures, high quality detailed views and good spatial resolution allow for high quality patient care. Our full digital 1K² imaging chain provides advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement to enhance insight into critical vasculature and complex structures. High quality fluoroscopy, subtraction runs, and roadmap guidance support confident decisions, whether you are delicately placing a pedicle screw or deploying a stent in a difficult position.
Automatic Shutter Positioning
Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software
To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to reduce retakes and further manage X-ray dose.
To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to reduce retakes and further manage X-ray dose.
12" Image Intensifier
Broaden your vascular capabilities
Carry out venous or iliac access as well as more complex EVAR procedures with high quality imaging, excellent spatial resolution, and broad coverage of our 12” image intensifier. The extended C-arm rotation of up to 135° allows you to make commonly required projections for most vascular procedures.
Carry out venous or iliac access as well as more complex EVAR procedures with high quality imaging, excellent spatial resolution, and broad coverage of our 12” image intensifier. The extended C-arm rotation of up to 135° allows you to make commonly required projections for most vascular procedures.
1K² digital imaging
Streamline vascular workflow
We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
Automatic contrast/brightness
Make your work flow
Every procedure has its own challenges. The BV Endura gives you the flexibility to handle it all. Thanks to its compact size, this system can be easily moved around tight spaces and brought as close to the operating table as desired. To save time between cases, patient demographics can be entered manually or a worklist retrieved from the network on the Mobile View Station without connecting it to the C-arm. Set the ideal parameters for each procedure with one touch of the Automatic Programmed Fluoroscopy (APF) settings.
Every procedure has its own challenges. The BV Endura gives you the flexibility to handle it all. Thanks to its compact size, this system can be easily moved around tight spaces and brought as close to the operating table as desired. To save time between cases, patient demographics can be entered manually or a worklist retrieved from the network on the Mobile View Station without connecting it to the C-arm. Set the ideal parameters for each procedure with one touch of the Automatic Programmed Fluoroscopy (APF) settings.
Ultra-compact
Manage dose efficiently with DoseWise
With the BV Endura, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
With the BV Endura, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
Easy connectivity
Manage patient and staff radiation
Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹ Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with no noticeable difference in image quality for static images.
Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹ Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with no noticeable difference in image quality for static images.
19" monitors
Experience ergonomic viewing and fast clean-up
To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed in a variety of positions. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed in a variety of positions. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
Reduce your total cost
Reduce your total cost of ownership with high utilization
By supporting a wide range of procedures and improving workflow efficiency during imaging, the BV Endura can help you increase system utilization and reduce the total cost of ownership. You can perform a full range of general surgical procedures, as well as dedicated vascular, thoracic, abdominal, pain management, and orthopedic surgery.
By supporting a wide range of procedures and improving workflow efficiency during imaging, the BV Endura can help you increase system utilization and reduce the total cost of ownership. You can perform a full range of general surgical procedures, as well as dedicated vascular, thoracic, abdominal, pain management, and orthopedic surgery.
Count on us as your
Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Automatic Shutter Positioning
To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to reduce retakes and further manage X-ray dose.
To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to reduce retakes and further manage X-ray dose.
12" Image Intensifier
Carry out venous or iliac access as well as more complex EVAR procedures with high quality imaging, excellent spatial resolution, and broad coverage of our 12” image intensifier. The extended C-arm rotation of up to 135° allows you to make commonly required projections for most vascular procedures.
Carry out venous or iliac access as well as more complex EVAR procedures with high quality imaging, excellent spatial resolution, and broad coverage of our 12” image intensifier. The extended C-arm rotation of up to 135° allows you to make commonly required projections for most vascular procedures.
1K² digital imaging
We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
Automatic contrast/brightness
Every procedure has its own challenges. The BV Endura gives you the flexibility to handle it all. Thanks to its compact size, this system can be easily moved around tight spaces and brought as close to the operating table as desired. To save time between cases, patient demographics can be entered manually or a worklist retrieved from the network on the Mobile View Station without connecting it to the C-arm. Set the ideal parameters for each procedure with one touch of the Automatic Programmed Fluoroscopy (APF) settings.
Every procedure has its own challenges. The BV Endura gives you the flexibility to handle it all. Thanks to its compact size, this system can be easily moved around tight spaces and brought as close to the operating table as desired. To save time between cases, patient demographics can be entered manually or a worklist retrieved from the network on the Mobile View Station without connecting it to the C-arm. Set the ideal parameters for each procedure with one touch of the Automatic Programmed Fluoroscopy (APF) settings.
Ultra-compact
With the BV Endura, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
With the BV Endura, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
Easy connectivity
Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹ Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with no noticeable difference in image quality for static images.
Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹ Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with no noticeable difference in image quality for static images.
19" monitors
To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed in a variety of positions. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed in a variety of positions. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
Reduce your total cost
By supporting a wide range of procedures and improving workflow efficiency during imaging, the BV Endura can help you increase system utilization and reduce the total cost of ownership. You can perform a full range of general surgical procedures, as well as dedicated vascular, thoracic, abdominal, pain management, and orthopedic surgery.
By supporting a wide range of procedures and improving workflow efficiency during imaging, the BV Endura can help you increase system utilization and reduce the total cost of ownership. You can perform a full range of general surgical procedures, as well as dedicated vascular, thoracic, abdominal, pain management, and orthopedic surgery.
Count on us as your
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Specifications
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
DC converter, micro-processor controlled generator
X-ray tube
Fixed anode tube with active heat management
Nominal power
3.15 kW: 110 kV, 30 mA
Connectivity
Analog video out
1 BNC connector left monitor
Video in
S-video
Digital video out (optional)
2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
USB storage
bmp format
Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage Commit, Full compliance to the IHE Scheduled Workflow Integration profile as an Acquisition Modality Actor, Supports DICOM Structured Dose Reporting, Query/Retrieve (with the ViewForum option)
Geometry
Free space within C-arm
77 cm (30.3”)
Angulation
+90° to -25°
C-arm depth
61 cm (24.0”)
Rotation
± 180°, with safety stop at ± 135°
Source Image Distance
98 cm (38.7”)
Extended angulation (optional)
+90° to -45° for increased projection flexibility
Lowest lateral working position
102 cm (40.0”)
Imaging chain
Image intensifier
Triple mode 9" HRC / Triple mode 12"
TV camera type
CCD, high resolution 1K²
Constant beam filtration
0.1 mm Cu + 3 mm Al
Nominal II formats
31, 23, and 17 cm (12”, 9”, and 7”) 23, 17, and 13 cm (9”, 7”, and 5”)
Connectivity
Geometry
Imaging chain
1. Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
2. May not be available in all countries.
