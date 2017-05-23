Search terms

BV Pulsera

Mobile C-arm

Find similar products

From pacemaker and biventricular implants to bypass checks and AAA repair, the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system has high image quality and power you need. It provides critical insight into complex vasculature, dense anatomy, and obese patients.

Contact us
Features
When you need extra power
When you need extra power

When you need extra power

Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.

When you need extra power

When you need extra power
Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.

When you need extra power

Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.
Click here for more information
When you need extra power
When you need extra power

When you need extra power

Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.
Rear-wheel steering
See through dense anatomy and steep projections

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

See through dense anatomy and steep projections
It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.
Click here for more information
Rear-wheel steering
See through dense anatomy and steep projections

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.
Simplify vascular procedures
Simplify vascular procedures

Simplify vascular procedures

We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.

Simplify vascular procedures

Simplify vascular procedures
We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.

Simplify vascular procedures

We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
Click here for more information
Simplify vascular procedures
Simplify vascular procedures

Simplify vascular procedures

We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
Rotating anode technology
Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams
The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.
Click here for more information
Rotating anode technology
Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.
APF parameters
Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software
To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.
Click here for more information
APF parameters
Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.
View images ergonomically
View images ergonomically

View images ergonomically

To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.

View images ergonomically

View images ergonomically
To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.

View images ergonomically

To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
Click here for more information
View images ergonomically
View images ergonomically

View images ergonomically

To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
DoseWise to manage dose
DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently
With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
Click here for more information
DoseWise to manage dose
DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
Enhance viewing for operators
Enhance viewing for operators

Enhance viewing for operators

The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.

Enhance viewing for operators

Enhance viewing for operators
The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.

Enhance viewing for operators

The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.
Click here for more information
Enhance viewing for operators
Enhance viewing for operators

Enhance viewing for operators

The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.
Extensive radiation management
Radiation management features

Radiation management features

Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.

Radiation management features

Radiation management features
Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.

Radiation management features

Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.
Click here for more information
Extensive radiation management
Radiation management features

Radiation management features

Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.
Count on us as your patients
Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you

Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Count on us as your patients count on you

Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Click here for more information
Count on us as your patients
Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you

Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
  • When you need extra power
  • Rear-wheel steering
  • Simplify vascular procedures
  • Rotating anode technology
See all features
When you need extra power
When you need extra power

When you need extra power

Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.

When you need extra power

When you need extra power
Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.

When you need extra power

Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.
Click here for more information
When you need extra power
When you need extra power

When you need extra power

Rely on a steady stream of uninterrupted imaging when performing long interventions or open surgery with the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system. Get an extra boost of power to see through challenging patients and dense anatomy with Ortho Plus and automatic high penetration mode. A 9” or 12” image intensifier is available to handle diverse clinical requirements.
Rear-wheel steering
See through dense anatomy and steep projections

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

See through dense anatomy and steep projections
It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.
Click here for more information
Rear-wheel steering
See through dense anatomy and steep projections

See through dense anatomy and steep projections

It can be difficult to locate and orient pelvic fractures in obese patients with conventional mobile fluoroscopy systems. The Ortho Plus feature provides extra X-ray power to enhance visualization of dense anatomies. High Definition Fluoroscopy also provides full contrast for the steepest projections, like lateral hip exams.
Simplify vascular procedures
Simplify vascular procedures

Simplify vascular procedures

We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.

Simplify vascular procedures

Simplify vascular procedures
We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.

Simplify vascular procedures

We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
Click here for more information
Simplify vascular procedures
Simplify vascular procedures

Simplify vascular procedures

We offer a wide range of vascular options with different fluoroscopy and exposure frame rates and optional acquisition modes, like C0₂, to enhance visualization during demanding vascular procedures. The single user concept allows clinicians to use a footswitch and remote control to control various imaging functions from the table: Subtraction, Trace, Roadmap, or Masking.
Rotating anode technology
Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams
The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.
Click here for more information
Rotating anode technology
Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

Exceptional contrast and clarity for cardiac exams

The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast and reduces movement artifacts to deliver high quality images for cardiac examinations. This supports confident decisions for a range of procedures, such as pacemaker implants, biventricular implants, and bypass checks.
APF parameters
Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software
To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.
Click here for more information
APF parameters
Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

Save time and X-ray dose with BodySmart software

To help you work quickly yet gently, Philips unique BodySmart software promotes first time right imaging and dose efficiency. It delivers consistently superb image contrast by precisely adapting the measuring field to the area of interest. This has the potential to further manage X-ray dose.
View images ergonomically
View images ergonomically

View images ergonomically

To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.

View images ergonomically

View images ergonomically
To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.

View images ergonomically

To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
Click here for more information
View images ergonomically
View images ergonomically

View images ergonomically

To provide ergonomic viewing for different medical staff, the Mobile View Station can be placed close to the operating table. The height and angles of the monitors can be adjusted to comfortable viewing positions. The smooth, sealed controls simplify cleaning.
DoseWise to manage dose
DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently
With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
Click here for more information
DoseWise to manage dose
DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

DoseWise to manage dose efficiently

With the BV Pulsera, you benefit from highly evolved X-ray technology with comprehensive dose management features. Philips was the first company to market the mobile C-arm and has over half a century of experience in developing mobile C-arm systems for the surgical environment. That translates into a full range of radiation management features that allow low X-ray dose for lengthy surgical procedures, while providing exceptional quality images.
Enhance viewing for operators
Enhance viewing for operators

Enhance viewing for operators

The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.

Enhance viewing for operators

Enhance viewing for operators
The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.

Enhance viewing for operators

The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.
Click here for more information
Enhance viewing for operators
Enhance viewing for operators

Enhance viewing for operators

The 12" monitor on the stand displays the clinical image to the operator so they can see the C-arm position in relation to the anatomy of interest. It can be tilted and rotated for the operator’s comfort. This ensures that the image is available where it is needed to support fast and easy positioning of the C-arm.
Extensive radiation management
Radiation management features

Radiation management features

Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.

Radiation management features

Radiation management features
Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.

Radiation management features

Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.
Click here for more information
Extensive radiation management
Radiation management features

Radiation management features

Philips unique beam filters with an additional 0.1 millimeter of copper and 1 millimeter of aluminum increase the quality of the X-ray beam and reduce the patient skin dose by 40%.¹Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in further managing dose. Reduced fluoroscopy modes apply ½ and ¼ the dose of continuous fluoroscopy with exceptional image quality for static images.
Count on us as your patients
Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you

Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you
Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Count on us as your patients count on you

Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.
Click here for more information
Count on us as your patients
Count on us as your patients count on you

Count on us as your patients count on you

Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your care systems up and running smoothly. At Philips, we work as one with your teams. We share their dedication to solve issues before they start, and their drive to keep going day and night until the job is done. With us taking care of your systems you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost. Together, we can create a healthier future.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high-frequency, micro-processor controlled generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube with active heat management
Nominal power
  • 15 kW: 120 kV, 125 mA
Connectivity
Connectivity
Analog video out
  • 1 BNC connector left monitor
Video in
  • S-video
Digital video out (optional)
  • 2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
USB storage
  • bmp format
Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
  • Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage Commit, Full compliance to the IHE Scheduled Workflow Integration profile as an Acquisition Modality Actor, Supports DICOM Structured Dose Reporting, Query/Retrieve (with the ViewForum option)
Geometry
Geometry
Free space within C-arm
  • 77 cm (30.3”)
Angulation
  • +90° to -25°
C-arm depth
  • 61 cm (24.0”)
Rotation
  • ± 180°, with safety stop at ± 135°
Source Image Distance
  • 98 cm (38.7”)
Extended angulation (optional)
  • +90° to -45° for increased projection flexibility
Lowest lateral working position
  • 102 cm (40.0”)
Imaging chain
Imaging chain
Image intensifier
  • Triple mode 9" HRC / Triple mode 12"
TV camera type
  • CCD, high resolution 1K²
Constant beam filtration
  • 0.1 mm Cu + 3 mm Al
Nominal II formats
  • 31, 23, and 17 cm (12”, 9”, and 7”) 23, 17, and 13 cm (9”, 7”, and 5”)
Image processing
  • 16 bit with motion detection
Options
Options
Handheld remote control
  • Controls the main image handling functions
Stand monitor
  • 12” LCD monitor on the C-arm gives visual control to the operator
Touchscreen
  • Available for Mobile View Station
ViewForum
  • Multi-modality workstation
Vascular Extension
  • Subtracted fluoroscopy mode, Trace, View Trace, Roadmap, Remask, Smart Mask, Landmarking, real-time Pixel Shift, and CO² modes
X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high-frequency, micro-processor controlled generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube with active heat management
Connectivity
Connectivity
Analog video out
  • 1 BNC connector left monitor
Video in
  • S-video
See all specifications
X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high-frequency, micro-processor controlled generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube with active heat management
Nominal power
  • 15 kW: 120 kV, 125 mA
Connectivity
Connectivity
Analog video out
  • 1 BNC connector left monitor
Video in
  • S-video
Digital video out (optional)
  • 2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
USB storage
  • bmp format
Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
  • Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage Commit, Full compliance to the IHE Scheduled Workflow Integration profile as an Acquisition Modality Actor, Supports DICOM Structured Dose Reporting, Query/Retrieve (with the ViewForum option)
Geometry
Geometry
Free space within C-arm
  • 77 cm (30.3”)
Angulation
  • +90° to -25°
C-arm depth
  • 61 cm (24.0”)
Rotation
  • ± 180°, with safety stop at ± 135°
Source Image Distance
  • 98 cm (38.7”)
Extended angulation (optional)
  • +90° to -45° for increased projection flexibility
Lowest lateral working position
  • 102 cm (40.0”)
Imaging chain
Imaging chain
Image intensifier
  • Triple mode 9" HRC / Triple mode 12"
TV camera type
  • CCD, high resolution 1K²
Constant beam filtration
  • 0.1 mm Cu + 3 mm Al
Nominal II formats
  • 31, 23, and 17 cm (12”, 9”, and 7”) 23, 17, and 13 cm (9”, 7”, and 5”)
Image processing
  • 16 bit with motion detection
Options
Options
Handheld remote control
  • Controls the main image handling functions
Stand monitor
  • 12” LCD monitor on the C-arm gives visual control to the operator
Touchscreen
  • Available for Mobile View Station
ViewForum
  • Multi-modality workstation
Vascular Extension
  • Subtracted fluoroscopy mode, Trace, View Trace, Roadmap, Remask, Smart Mask, Landmarking, real-time Pixel Shift, and CO² modes
  • ¹ Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
  • ² May not be available in all countries.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.