BV Vectra

Mobile C-arm

Our BV Vectra mobile C-arm system is intuitive to operate. Its high quality images support you in providing excellent care. This compact system is dedicated to orthopedic surgical procedures, including trauma, spine, and pain management.

Features
Our 1x1K high-resolution digital imaging chain includes advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement. Its high quality images support you in quickly visualizing complex bone structures to aid in the precise positioning of implants.

Our 1x1K high-resolution digital imaging chain includes advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement. Its high quality images support you in quickly visualizing complex bone structures to aid in the precise positioning of implants.

Our 1x1K high-resolution digital imaging chain includes advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement. Its high quality images support you in quickly visualizing complex bone structures to aid in the precise positioning of implants.
Our 1x1K high-resolution digital imaging chain includes advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement. Its high quality images support you in quickly visualizing complex bone structures to aid in the precise positioning of implants.
Save time using our unique BodySmart. It allows you to acquire fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier, which further improves the workflow in high pressure operating environments.

Save time using our unique BodySmart. It allows you to acquire fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier, which further improves the workflow in high pressure operating environments.

Save time using our unique BodySmart. It allows you to acquire fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier, which further improves the workflow in high pressure operating environments.
Save time using our unique BodySmart. It allows you to acquire fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier, which further improves the workflow in high pressure operating environments.
Superb imaging of dense and complex anatomy is much easier with BV Vectra thanks to our Digital Exposure and High Definition Fluoroscopy modes. Just press the foot or hand switch to quickly switch between these X-ray modes.

Superb imaging of dense and complex anatomy is much easier with BV Vectra thanks to our Digital Exposure and High Definition Fluoroscopy modes. Just press the foot or hand switch to quickly switch between these X-ray modes.

Superb imaging of dense and complex anatomy is much easier with BV Vectra thanks to our Digital Exposure and High Definition Fluoroscopy modes. Just press the foot or hand switch to quickly switch between these X-ray modes.
Superb imaging of dense and complex anatomy is much easier with BV Vectra thanks to our Digital Exposure and High Definition Fluoroscopy modes. Just press the foot or hand switch to quickly switch between these X-ray modes.
Artifacts from implants and other metal objects can hide anatomical structures, hindering visualization and reducing diagnostic confidence. Our MetalSmart feature excludes the metal artifacts without affecting image contrast and X-ray dose.

Artifacts from implants and other metal objects can hide anatomical structures, hindering visualization and reducing diagnostic confidence. Our MetalSmart feature excludes the metal artifacts without affecting image contrast and X-ray dose.

Artifacts from implants and other metal objects can hide anatomical structures, hindering visualization and reducing diagnostic confidence. Our MetalSmart feature excludes the metal artifacts without affecting image contrast and X-ray dose.
Artifacts from implants and other metal objects can hide anatomical structures, hindering visualization and reducing diagnostic confidence. Our MetalSmart feature excludes the metal artifacts without affecting image contrast and X-ray dose.
Our controls are designed to help all users operate the system quickly and intuitively, even with limited training. Clear icons and step-by-step menus provide extra guidance, allowing efficient procedures.

Our controls are designed to help all users operate the system quickly and intuitively, even with limited training. Clear icons and step-by-step menus provide extra guidance, allowing efficient procedures.

Our controls are designed to help all users operate the system quickly and intuitively, even with limited training. Clear icons and step-by-step menus provide extra guidance, allowing efficient procedures.
Our controls are designed to help all users operate the system quickly and intuitively, even with limited training. Clear icons and step-by-step menus provide extra guidance, allowing efficient procedures.
Easy to maneuver the C-arm and access small and large patients with excellent C-arm depth and superior angulation reach.

Easy to maneuver the C-arm and access small and large patients with excellent C-arm depth and superior angulation reach.

Easy to maneuver the C-arm and access small and large patients with excellent C-arm depth and superior angulation reach.
Easy to maneuver the C-arm and access small and large patients with excellent C-arm depth and superior angulation reach.
Through a secure broadband connection, our experts provide support and guidance for high system uptime.

Through a secure broadband connection, our experts provide support and guidance for high system uptime.

Through a secure broadband connection, our experts provide support and guidance for high system uptime.
Through a secure broadband connection, our experts provide support and guidance for high system uptime.
Our 1x1K high-resolution digital imaging chain includes advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement. Its high quality images support you in quickly visualizing complex bone structures to aid in the precise positioning of implants.

Our 1x1K high-resolution digital imaging chain includes advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement. Its high quality images support you in quickly visualizing complex bone structures to aid in the precise positioning of implants.

Our 1x1K high-resolution digital imaging chain includes advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement. Its high quality images support you in quickly visualizing complex bone structures to aid in the precise positioning of implants.
Our 1x1K high-resolution digital imaging chain includes advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancement. Its high quality images support you in quickly visualizing complex bone structures to aid in the precise positioning of implants.
Save time using our unique BodySmart. It allows you to acquire fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier, which further improves the workflow in high pressure operating environments.

Save time using our unique BodySmart. It allows you to acquire fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier, which further improves the workflow in high pressure operating environments.

Save time using our unique BodySmart. It allows you to acquire fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier, which further improves the workflow in high pressure operating environments.
Save time using our unique BodySmart. It allows you to acquire fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier, which further improves the workflow in high pressure operating environments.
Superb imaging of dense and complex anatomy is much easier with BV Vectra thanks to our Digital Exposure and High Definition Fluoroscopy modes. Just press the foot or hand switch to quickly switch between these X-ray modes.

Superb imaging of dense and complex anatomy is much easier with BV Vectra thanks to our Digital Exposure and High Definition Fluoroscopy modes. Just press the foot or hand switch to quickly switch between these X-ray modes.

Superb imaging of dense and complex anatomy is much easier with BV Vectra thanks to our Digital Exposure and High Definition Fluoroscopy modes. Just press the foot or hand switch to quickly switch between these X-ray modes.
Superb imaging of dense and complex anatomy is much easier with BV Vectra thanks to our Digital Exposure and High Definition Fluoroscopy modes. Just press the foot or hand switch to quickly switch between these X-ray modes.
Artifacts from implants and other metal objects can hide anatomical structures, hindering visualization and reducing diagnostic confidence. Our MetalSmart feature excludes the metal artifacts without affecting image contrast and X-ray dose.

Artifacts from implants and other metal objects can hide anatomical structures, hindering visualization and reducing diagnostic confidence. Our MetalSmart feature excludes the metal artifacts without affecting image contrast and X-ray dose.

Artifacts from implants and other metal objects can hide anatomical structures, hindering visualization and reducing diagnostic confidence. Our MetalSmart feature excludes the metal artifacts without affecting image contrast and X-ray dose.
Artifacts from implants and other metal objects can hide anatomical structures, hindering visualization and reducing diagnostic confidence. Our MetalSmart feature excludes the metal artifacts without affecting image contrast and X-ray dose.
Our controls are designed to help all users operate the system quickly and intuitively, even with limited training. Clear icons and step-by-step menus provide extra guidance, allowing efficient procedures.

Our controls are designed to help all users operate the system quickly and intuitively, even with limited training. Clear icons and step-by-step menus provide extra guidance, allowing efficient procedures.

Our controls are designed to help all users operate the system quickly and intuitively, even with limited training. Clear icons and step-by-step menus provide extra guidance, allowing efficient procedures.
Our controls are designed to help all users operate the system quickly and intuitively, even with limited training. Clear icons and step-by-step menus provide extra guidance, allowing efficient procedures.
Easy to maneuver the C-arm and access small and large patients with excellent C-arm depth and superior angulation reach.

Easy to maneuver the C-arm and access small and large patients with excellent C-arm depth and superior angulation reach.

Easy to maneuver the C-arm and access small and large patients with excellent C-arm depth and superior angulation reach.
Easy to maneuver the C-arm and access small and large patients with excellent C-arm depth and superior angulation reach.
Through a secure broadband connection, our experts provide support and guidance for high system uptime.

Through a secure broadband connection, our experts provide support and guidance for high system uptime.

Through a secure broadband connection, our experts provide support and guidance for high system uptime.
Through a secure broadband connection, our experts provide support and guidance for high system uptime.

Specifications

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray tube
  • Fixed Anode Tube
Nominal Focal Spot
  • 0.5/1.5 mm
Generator output
  • 2.3 kW, 40 kHz HF Generator
Anode Cooling Capacity
  • 50.9 kHU/min
Geometry
Geometry
C-depth
  • 660 mm
Angulation
  • 125° (-35° to +90°)
Source to Image distance
  • 980 mm
Imaging chain
Imaging chain
Image intensifier
  • 9" Triple mode HRC
TV Camera type
  • Progressive scan CCD, 1k²
Constant beam filtration
  • 0.1 mm Cu + 3 mm AI
Image processing
  • 16 bit with motion detection
Digital Exposure
  • 21 Ma
Mobile View Station
Mobile View Station
Image storage
  • 140000
Image portability
  • CD/DVD, USB, and DICOM
Display
  • 19" dual LCD monitors
X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray tube
  • Fixed Anode Tube
Nominal Focal Spot
  • 0.5/1.5 mm
Generator output
  • 2.3 kW, 40 kHz HF Generator
Anode Cooling Capacity
  • 50.9 kHU/min
Geometry
Geometry
C-depth
  • 660 mm
Angulation
  • 125° (-35° to +90°)
Source to Image distance
  • 980 mm
Imaging chain
Imaging chain
Image intensifier
  • 9" Triple mode HRC
TV Camera type
  • Progressive scan CCD, 1k²
Constant beam filtration
  • 0.1 mm Cu + 3 mm AI
Image processing
  • 16 bit with motion detection
Digital Exposure
  • 21 Ma
Mobile View Station
Mobile View Station
Image storage
  • 140000
Image portability
  • CD/DVD, USB, and DICOM
Display
  • 19" dual LCD monitors
  • * Availability based on country regulatory approval

