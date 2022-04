"I believe Multiva offers the best value for the money in the market today. Its image quality is brilliant, and you can do routine scanning, advanced scanning and research at a very reasonable cost.… Plus we can do advanced imaging in all body and brain regions, get beautiful visualization of lesions in knee cartilage and small ligaments in the wrist."

- Dr. Christof Walter, MD, Co-owner and Radiologist at Radiology Center Trier, Germany