Search terms

Ingenia 1.5T

MR system

Find similar products

Put quality first with Philips Ingenia 1.5T MRI system. Digital clarity and speed¹ help clinicians diagnose with confidence, explore new applications, and work productively. Great patient reviews build your image in the community. All supported by our commitment to helping you grow.

Contact us
Features
Embrace emerging applications
Embrace emerging applications

Embrace emerging applications

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.

Embrace emerging applications

Embrace emerging applications
Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.

Embrace emerging applications

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.
Click here for more information
Embrace emerging applications
Embrace emerging applications

Embrace emerging applications

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.
Welcome challenging patients
Welcome challenging patients

Welcome challenging patients

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.

Welcome challenging patients

Welcome challenging patients
Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.

Welcome challenging patients

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.
Click here for more information
Welcome challenging patients
Welcome challenging patients

Welcome challenging patients

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.
Get premium IQ³ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed
Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.
Click here for more information
Get premium IQ³ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.
Personalize your imaging
Personalize your imaging

Personalize your imaging

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³

Personalize your imaging

Personalize your imaging
iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³

Personalize your imaging

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³
Click here for more information
Personalize your imaging
Personalize your imaging

Personalize your imaging

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Click here for more information
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Click here for more information
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
In-bore experience
In-bore experience

In-bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

In-bore experience

In-bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

In-bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Click here for more information
In-bore experience
In-bore experience

In-bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Click here for more information
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Click here for more information
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
  • Embrace emerging applications
  • Welcome challenging patients
  • Get premium IQ³ with digital clarity and speed
  • Personalize your imaging
See all features
Embrace emerging applications
Embrace emerging applications

Embrace emerging applications

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.

Embrace emerging applications

Embrace emerging applications
Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.

Embrace emerging applications

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.
Click here for more information
Embrace emerging applications
Embrace emerging applications

Embrace emerging applications

Advanced functionality for neuro, onco, and cardiac applications keeps you at the head of the curve.
Welcome challenging patients
Welcome challenging patients

Welcome challenging patients

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.

Welcome challenging patients

Welcome challenging patients
Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.

Welcome challenging patients

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.
Click here for more information
Welcome challenging patients
Welcome challenging patients

Welcome challenging patients

Get the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system to enhance comfort and workflow for challenging patients.
Get premium IQ³ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed
Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.
Click here for more information
Get premium IQ³ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Premium IQ⁴ with digital clarity and speed

Up to 40% higher SNR² enhances confidence for every exam with dStream digital broadband technology.
Personalize your imaging
Personalize your imaging

Personalize your imaging

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³

Personalize your imaging

Personalize your imaging
iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³

Personalize your imaging

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³
Click here for more information
Personalize your imaging
Personalize your imaging

Personalize your imaging

iPatient controls patient variability with patient-adaptive imaging that improves throughput by up to 30%.³
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Click here for more information
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Click here for more information
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR¹ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
In-bore experience
In-bore experience

In-bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

In-bore experience

In-bore experience
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.

In-bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Click here for more information
In-bore experience
In-bore experience

In-bore experience

Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive In-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Click here for more information
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal

IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Click here for more information
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI

Advanced MRI

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Overcoming motion challenges for first-time-right MR imaging

 

Bowel or respiratory motion can lead to difficulties in making a diagnosis, a need for rescanning or a loss of diagnostic confidence. MultiVane XD helps to get first-time-right image quality in the presence of motion.

 

Read more
multivane xd
devices differents

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

Learn more

Find the right clinical applications for your needs

 

Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs

 

Clinical applications selector
software selector

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

 

Coil Selector
Ingenia s magnetic resonance

FieldStrength

FieldStrenght image

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

 

Read articles

NetForum Community

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

 

 

NetForum community

Documentation

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

See all documentation

Whitepaper (2)

Whitepaper

Specifications

Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 4600 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 27 m²
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 µm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 18 KW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 1
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 4600 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 27 m²
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
See all specifications
Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 4600 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 27 m²
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 µm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 18 KW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 1
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Omega HP gradients
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
  • ¹, ² Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
  • ³. Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
  • ⁴. Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.