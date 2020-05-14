Ingenia 1.5T Evolution

The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution¹ can boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D- and 3D scanning and for all anatomies². A positive patient experience is supported through an immersive audio-visual experience that calms and guides patients through MR exams. It also provides clinical confidence, with consistent and reproducible high image quality even for challenging anatomies.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Guidance at your fingertips
Guidance at your fingertips
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Guidance at your fingertips
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Guidance at your fingertips
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Touchless patient sensing
Touchless patient sensing
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
Touchless patient sensing
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
Touchless patient sensing
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased effici
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased efficiency
Reduce imaging variability through automation, so you can schedule less experienced staff with confidence, knowing your results will be consistent and exam planning and scanning will be efficient. SmartExam automates geometry planning and execution of complete MR exams.
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased efficiency
Reduce imaging variability through automation, so you can schedule less experienced staff with confidence, knowing your results will be consistent and exam planning and scanning will be efficient. SmartExam automates geometry planning and execution of complete MR exams.
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased efficiency
Reduce imaging variability through automation, so you can schedule less experienced staff with confidence, knowing your results will be consistent and exam planning and scanning will be efficient. SmartExam automates geometry planning and execution of complete MR exams.
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased effici
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased efficiency
Reduce imaging variability through automation, so you can schedule less experienced staff with confidence, knowing your results will be consistent and exam planning and scanning will be efficient. SmartExam automates geometry planning and execution of complete MR exams.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Free breathing, multi-phase liver studies
Free breathing, multi-phase liver studies
With 4D FreeBreathing, you can now offer free-breathing MRI liver exams to patients who have difficulty holding their breath or find it difficult to follow breathing instructions. It allows you to
obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies, with a temporal resolution down to 3 seconds per phase³, performed without breath holds. 4D FreeBreathing is compatible with VitalEye external sensor for touchless respiratory triggering, delivering reliable results that can improve imaging confidence.⁴
Free breathing, multi-phase liver studies
With 4D FreeBreathing, you can now offer free-breathing MRI liver exams to patients who have difficulty holding their breath or find it difficult to follow breathing instructions. It allows you to
obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies, with a temporal resolution down to 3 seconds per phase³, performed without breath holds. 4D FreeBreathing is compatible with VitalEye external sensor for touchless respiratory triggering, delivering reliable results that can improve imaging confidence.⁴
Free breathing, multi-phase liver studies
With 4D FreeBreathing, you can now offer free-breathing MRI liver exams to patients who have difficulty holding their breath or find it difficult to follow breathing instructions. It allows you to
obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies, with a temporal resolution down to 3 seconds per phase³, performed without breath holds. 4D FreeBreathing is compatible with VitalEye external sensor for touchless respiratory triggering, delivering reliable results that can improve imaging confidence.⁴
With 4D FreeBreathing, you can now offer free-breathing MRI liver exams to patients who have difficulty holding their breath or find it difficult to follow breathing instructions. It allows you to
obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies, with a temporal resolution down to 3 seconds per phase³, performed without breath holds. 4D FreeBreathing is compatible with VitalEye external sensor for touchless respiratory triggering, delivering reliable results that can improve imaging confidence.⁴
Enhance confidence in breast and pelvis imaging
Enhance confidence in breast and pelvis imaging
After lung cancer, breast and prostate cancers have the second largest incidence in women and men respectively. With the aging population, their incidence is expected to grow even further. Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can enhance your confidence, offering exceptional MR imaging for detection and characterization of tumors, and staging and therapy monitoring in breast and prostate cancer patients.
Enhance confidence in breast and pelvis imaging
After lung cancer, breast and prostate cancers have the second largest incidence in women and men respectively. With the aging population, their incidence is expected to grow even further. Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can enhance your confidence, offering exceptional MR imaging for detection and characterization of tumors, and staging and therapy monitoring in breast and prostate cancer patients.
Enhance confidence in breast and pelvis imaging
After lung cancer, breast and prostate cancers have the second largest incidence in women and men respectively. With the aging population, their incidence is expected to grow even further. Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can enhance your confidence, offering exceptional MR imaging for detection and characterization of tumors, and staging and therapy monitoring in breast and prostate cancer patients.
After lung cancer, breast and prostate cancers have the second largest incidence in women and men respectively. With the aging population, their incidence is expected to grow even further. Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can enhance your confidence, offering exceptional MR imaging for detection and characterization of tumors, and staging and therapy monitoring in breast and prostate cancer patients.
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Prevent issues before they occur
Prevent issues before they occur
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Prevent issues before they occur
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Prevent issues before they occur
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Standardize your MR fleet at a fixed annual cost
Standardize your MR fleet at a fixed annual cost
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁵, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
Standardize your MR fleet at a fixed annual cost
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁵, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
Standardize your MR fleet at a fixed annual cost
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁵, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁵, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
Guidance at your fingertips
Touchless patient sensing
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
Patient-centered productivity with SmartWorkflow solutions
The increasing use of MR to diagnose a variety of conditions and illnesses has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience, resulting in patient-centered productivity.
Guidance at your fingertips
Guidance at your fingertips
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Guidance at your fingertips
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Guidance at your fingertips
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Increase staff confidence and speed up patient set-up through automated real-time guidance and insights on the details of the current patient study. Achieve high quality results, independent from staff’s expertise level. VitalScreen provides guidance at your staff’s fingertips.
Touchless patient sensing
Touchless patient sensing
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
Touchless patient sensing
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
Touchless patient sensing
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
Relieve your staff from the burden of positioning – and re-positioning – a respiratory belt. Positioning a belt shifts the operator’s focus from the patient to the technology at a moment when it is critical that the patient is comfortable and reassured. Enjoy optical sensing and AI to automatically detect patient respiratory patterns. VitalEye touchless patient sensing provides a fast detection of patient’s breathing without any operator interaction.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Up to 50% faster MRI exams with virtually equal image quality²
Time is one of the most precious commodities you have in your MR department. What if we told you there was a way to recover time you have been losing during your MR examinations? And use the time you do have more wisely? Imagine how
that could help you make better use of your scarce resources and better meet the demands of referring physicians. That’s exactly what Compressed SENSE can do for your MR department.
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased effici
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased efficiency
Reduce imaging variability through automation, so you can schedule less experienced staff with confidence, knowing your results will be consistent and exam planning and scanning will be efficient. SmartExam automates geometry planning and execution of complete MR exams.
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased efficiency
Reduce imaging variability through automation, so you can schedule less experienced staff with confidence, knowing your results will be consistent and exam planning and scanning will be efficient. SmartExam automates geometry planning and execution of complete MR exams.
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased efficiency
Reduce imaging variability through automation, so you can schedule less experienced staff with confidence, knowing your results will be consistent and exam planning and scanning will be efficient. SmartExam automates geometry planning and execution of complete MR exams.
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased effici
Standardize results with reduced variability and increased efficiency
Reduce imaging variability through automation, so you can schedule less experienced staff with confidence, knowing your results will be consistent and exam planning and scanning will be efficient. SmartExam automates geometry planning and execution of complete MR exams.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Free breathing, multi-phase liver studies
Free breathing, multi-phase liver studies
With 4D FreeBreathing, you can now offer free-breathing MRI liver exams to patients who have difficulty holding their breath or find it difficult to follow breathing instructions. It allows you to
obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies, with a temporal resolution down to 3 seconds per phase³, performed without breath holds. 4D FreeBreathing is compatible with VitalEye external sensor for touchless respiratory triggering, delivering reliable results that can improve imaging confidence.⁴
Free breathing, multi-phase liver studies
With 4D FreeBreathing, you can now offer free-breathing MRI liver exams to patients who have difficulty holding their breath or find it difficult to follow breathing instructions. It allows you to
obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies, with a temporal resolution down to 3 seconds per phase³, performed without breath holds. 4D FreeBreathing is compatible with VitalEye external sensor for touchless respiratory triggering, delivering reliable results that can improve imaging confidence.⁴
Free breathing, multi-phase liver studies
With 4D FreeBreathing, you can now offer free-breathing MRI liver exams to patients who have difficulty holding their breath or find it difficult to follow breathing instructions. It allows you to
obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies, with a temporal resolution down to 3 seconds per phase³, performed without breath holds. 4D FreeBreathing is compatible with VitalEye external sensor for touchless respiratory triggering, delivering reliable results that can improve imaging confidence.⁴
With 4D FreeBreathing, you can now offer free-breathing MRI liver exams to patients who have difficulty holding their breath or find it difficult to follow breathing instructions. It allows you to
obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies, with a temporal resolution down to 3 seconds per phase³, performed without breath holds. 4D FreeBreathing is compatible with VitalEye external sensor for touchless respiratory triggering, delivering reliable results that can improve imaging confidence.⁴
Enhance confidence in breast and pelvis imaging
Enhance confidence in breast and pelvis imaging
After lung cancer, breast and prostate cancers have the second largest incidence in women and men respectively. With the aging population, their incidence is expected to grow even further. Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can enhance your confidence, offering exceptional MR imaging for detection and characterization of tumors, and staging and therapy monitoring in breast and prostate cancer patients.
Enhance confidence in breast and pelvis imaging
After lung cancer, breast and prostate cancers have the second largest incidence in women and men respectively. With the aging population, their incidence is expected to grow even further. Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can enhance your confidence, offering exceptional MR imaging for detection and characterization of tumors, and staging and therapy monitoring in breast and prostate cancer patients.
Enhance confidence in breast and pelvis imaging
After lung cancer, breast and prostate cancers have the second largest incidence in women and men respectively. With the aging population, their incidence is expected to grow even further. Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can enhance your confidence, offering exceptional MR imaging for detection and characterization of tumors, and staging and therapy monitoring in breast and prostate cancer patients.
After lung cancer, breast and prostate cancers have the second largest incidence in women and men respectively. With the aging population, their incidence is expected to grow even further. Ingenia 1.5T Evolution can enhance your confidence, offering exceptional MR imaging for detection and characterization of tumors, and staging and therapy monitoring in breast and prostate cancer patients.
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidence for MR Conditional implants
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially undeserved subset of the patient population: those with MR Conditional implants. ScanWise Implant provides step-by-step guidance to enter the condition values as specified by the implant manufacturer. Your MR system then automatically applies these values for the entire examination helping you to simplify your scanning process and stay within the specified limits for patients with MR Conditional implants.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Provide an immersive visual experience
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Prevent issues before they occur
Prevent issues before they occur
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Prevent issues before they occur
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Prevent issues before they occur
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Scanner downtime can disrupt your schedule and delay patient care. We offer maintenance agreements that are suited to your needs, enabled by the latest service innovations and including an uptime guarantee. We prevent issues before they occur through proactive remote monitoring, remote diagnostics and remote and field service support. With e-Alerts, we monitor more than 500 parameters of your MR system from a distance, detecting and resolving issues without impacting your department’s operations.
Standardize your MR fleet at a fixed annual cost
Standardize your MR fleet at a fixed annual cost
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁵, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
Standardize your MR fleet at a fixed annual cost
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁵, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
Standardize your MR fleet at a fixed annual cost
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁵, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
If you own more than one Philips scanner, standardizing under the same software release can enhance efficiency through one user interface for operators to learn and use the same ExamCards across multiple scanners. Under the Technology Maximizer Plus subscription program⁵, your Ingenia 1.5T Evolution and the rest of your fleet will receive software updates whenever available, giving you the benefits of software improvements and cyber-security advances while maintaining all your MR systems on the same level.
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
0.0 l/hr
1 Ingenia 1.5T Evolution is a special configuration of Ingenia 1.5T registered product.
2 Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
3 Dynamics are reconstructed at prescribed temporal resolution and will contain data shared from earlier and later time points.
4 Compared to eTHRIVE in subjects unable to hold their breath.
5 Check for compatibility with your Philips representative.
6 5.6 m in case of complete patient table length stroke.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.