DynaTRIM is a fully MRI-compatible interventional device for Trans-Rectal Interventional MRI of the prostate gland. It adjusts in six directions for precision targeting and works with DynaCAD Prostate to provide less invasive, targeted guidance.
Leading edge guidance and targeting for effective biopsies
Highly adjustable for added accuracy
Accommodates 18-gauge, 150mm and 175mm needles
Support for exceptional workflow and accuracy in biopsy procedures
Highly adjustable for added accuracy
Accommodates 18-gauge, 150mm and 175mm needles
Support for exceptional workflow and accuracy in biopsy procedures
Philips DynaCAD Prostate is an advanced visualization system that empowers you with a comprehensive set of tools for real-time analysis, review, and reporting of multi-parametric MRI studies. Create time and workflow efficiency by transferring images directly from the MRI to DynaCAD. Utilize its robust, automatic post-processing tools and display results in customized hanging protocols for analysis and reporting. At case completion, you can automatically transfer key images, statistical data, and prostate PI-RADS® reports to PACS for archiving. By setting everything up for you to work, DynaCAD helps you enhance your confidence and productivity – so patients get the prompt, precise care they need.
