Philips DynaCAD Prostate is an advanced visualization system that empowers you with a comprehensive set of tools for real-time analysis, review, and reporting of multi-parametric MRI studies. Create time and workflow efficiency by transferring images directly from the MRI to DynaCAD. Utilize its robust, automatic post-processing tools and display results in customized hanging protocols for analysis and reporting. At case completion, you can automatically transfer key images, statistical data, and prostate PI-RADS® reports to PACS for archiving. By setting everything up for you to work, DynaCAD helps you enhance your confidence and productivity – so patients get the prompt, precise care they need.
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
UroNav fuses pre-biopsy MR images of the prostate with ultrasound-guided biopsy images in real time, for excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions, as well as clear visualization of the biopsy needle path. Combining electromagnetic tracking and navigation with an onboard computer and a real-time imaging interface, UroNav brings precision targeting to your clinical practice in one easy-to-use, mobile workstation.
Philips DynaCAD Breast is a multi-vendor breast MR image analysis system specifically designed to help you process and display large volumes of clinical images and data. With its sophisticated post-processing engine, DynaCAD Breast supports efficient, focused workflows by automating routine tasks and providing you with ready-to-read, custom hanging protocols. Its configurable worklists make for easy study management, and its comprehensive toolset provides added efficiency and confidence for your clinical assessments.
DynaTRIM is a fully MRI-compatible interventional device for Trans-Rectal Interventional MRI of the prostate gland. It adjusts in six directions for precision targeting and works with DynaCAD Prostate to provide less invasive, targeted guidance.
DynaCAD Urology is a purpose build solution that empowers urologists with a dedicated set of tools for utilizing multi-parametric MR data in fusion biopsy and ablation[1] workflows. It also provides a solution for managing patients’ biopsy and ablation data[1] in urology.
