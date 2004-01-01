DynaLync Lung helps manage large volumes of patient data generated by Lung Cancer Screening programs. It automates routine administrative and instructive tasks to comply with standardized clinical requirements, while also providing customization options for clinics to align the platform with their specific requirements. Keeping the patient in mind, DynaLync Lung provides the status of participants throughout their care cycle.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Features
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
The intuitive, color-coded DynaLync dashboard provides a comprehensive program summary. Track total participants, participants who are “past due", pending reports that require manual intervention, and all procedural steps and associated participants.
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
The intuitive, color-coded DynaLync dashboard provides a comprehensive program summary. Track total participants, participants who are “past due", pending reports that require manual intervention, and all procedural steps and associated participants.
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
The intuitive, color-coded DynaLync dashboard provides a comprehensive program summary. Track total participants, participants who are “past due", pending reports that require manual intervention, and all procedural steps and associated participants.
Automated worklists boost time efficiency
Automated worklists boost time efficiency
Automatically generated worklists help program navigators efficiently work through complex Lung Cancer Screening Programs. Columns can be sorted by due dates, scheduled LDCTs, or patient histories.
Automated worklists boost time efficiency
Automatically generated worklists help program navigators efficiently work through complex Lung Cancer Screening Programs. Columns can be sorted by due dates, scheduled LDCTs, or patient histories.
Automated worklists boost time efficiency
Automatically generated worklists help program navigators efficiently work through complex Lung Cancer Screening Programs. Columns can be sorted by due dates, scheduled LDCTs, or patient histories.
Manage multiple facilities with ease
Manage multiple facilities with ease
Participant files created for one facility can be transferred to another one and reported to the ACR LCSR as either a parent facility or a child facility, individually or together in one file.
Manage multiple facilities with ease
Participant files created for one facility can be transferred to another one and reported to the ACR LCSR as either a parent facility or a child facility, individually or together in one file.
Manage multiple facilities with ease
Participant files created for one facility can be transferred to another one and reported to the ACR LCSR as either a parent facility or a child facility, individually or together in one file.
Convenient ACR export functionality
Convenient ACR export functionality
The ACR Export page displays all participants that have completed a screening cycle or a diagnostic follow up and are ready to be submitted to the ACR registry. Users can select individual participants, sort by facility, or upload all eligible participants at once.
Convenient ACR export functionality
The ACR Export page displays all participants that have completed a screening cycle or a diagnostic follow up and are ready to be submitted to the ACR registry. Users can select individual participants, sort by facility, or upload all eligible participants at once.
Convenient ACR export functionality
The ACR Export page displays all participants that have completed a screening cycle or a diagnostic follow up and are ready to be submitted to the ACR registry. Users can select individual participants, sort by facility, or upload all eligible participants at once.
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
The intuitive, color-coded DynaLync dashboard provides a comprehensive program summary. Track total participants, participants who are “past due", pending reports that require manual intervention, and all procedural steps and associated participants.
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
The intuitive, color-coded DynaLync dashboard provides a comprehensive program summary. Track total participants, participants who are “past due", pending reports that require manual intervention, and all procedural steps and associated participants.
A complete program summary – right on the dashboard
The intuitive, color-coded DynaLync dashboard provides a comprehensive program summary. Track total participants, participants who are “past due", pending reports that require manual intervention, and all procedural steps and associated participants.
Automated worklists boost time efficiency
Automated worklists boost time efficiency
Automatically generated worklists help program navigators efficiently work through complex Lung Cancer Screening Programs. Columns can be sorted by due dates, scheduled LDCTs, or patient histories.
Automated worklists boost time efficiency
Automatically generated worklists help program navigators efficiently work through complex Lung Cancer Screening Programs. Columns can be sorted by due dates, scheduled LDCTs, or patient histories.
Automated worklists boost time efficiency
Automatically generated worklists help program navigators efficiently work through complex Lung Cancer Screening Programs. Columns can be sorted by due dates, scheduled LDCTs, or patient histories.
Manage multiple facilities with ease
Manage multiple facilities with ease
Participant files created for one facility can be transferred to another one and reported to the ACR LCSR as either a parent facility or a child facility, individually or together in one file.
Manage multiple facilities with ease
Participant files created for one facility can be transferred to another one and reported to the ACR LCSR as either a parent facility or a child facility, individually or together in one file.
Manage multiple facilities with ease
Participant files created for one facility can be transferred to another one and reported to the ACR LCSR as either a parent facility or a child facility, individually or together in one file.
Convenient ACR export functionality
Convenient ACR export functionality
The ACR Export page displays all participants that have completed a screening cycle or a diagnostic follow up and are ready to be submitted to the ACR registry. Users can select individual participants, sort by facility, or upload all eligible participants at once.
Convenient ACR export functionality
The ACR Export page displays all participants that have completed a screening cycle or a diagnostic follow up and are ready to be submitted to the ACR registry. Users can select individual participants, sort by facility, or upload all eligible participants at once.
Convenient ACR export functionality
The ACR Export page displays all participants that have completed a screening cycle or a diagnostic follow up and are ready to be submitted to the ACR registry. Users can select individual participants, sort by facility, or upload all eligible participants at once.
Specifications
Client
Client
Browser
Internet Explorer 9+, Google Chrome 50+, Mozilla Firefox 34+ or Apple Safari 7+
Server
Server
Operating System
Windows Server 2012 R2 SP1. Can be deployed as a Virtual or a physical server
Database management
MSSQL (licenses provided)
Processor
Intel 4-cores or higher
Hard drive capacity
500 GB
Memory
16 GB RAM
Client
Client
Browser
Internet Explorer 9+, Google Chrome 50+, Mozilla Firefox 34+ or Apple Safari 7+
Server
Server
Operating System
Windows Server 2012 R2 SP1. Can be deployed as a Virtual or a physical server
Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.