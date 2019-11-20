UroNav fuses pre-biopsy MR images of the prostate with ultrasound-guided biopsy images in real time, for excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions, as well as clear visualization of the biopsy needle path. Combining electromagnetic tracking and navigation with an onboard computer and a real-time imaging interface, UroNav brings precision targeting to your clinical practice in one easy-to-use, mobile workstation.
Fuse pre-biopsy MR and ultrasound images for a targeted biopsy
View clinical data prior to biopsy for added confidence
Support for both transrectal and transperineal biopsy
Comprehensive, 3D review of the biopsy following the procedure
UroNav can guide your biopsy – even without pre-biopsy MR images
Current/Prior fusion displays points of reference during biopsies
View clinical data prior to biopsy for added confidence
Support for both transrectal and transperineal biopsy
Comprehensive, 3D review of the biopsy following the procedure
UroNav can guide your biopsy – even without pre-biopsy MR images
Current/Prior fusion displays points of reference during biopsies
Philips DynaCAD Prostate is an advanced visualization system that empowers you with a comprehensive set of tools for real-time analysis, review, and reporting of multi-parametric MRI studies. Create time and workflow efficiency by transferring images directly from the MRI to DynaCAD. Utilize its robust, automatic post-processing tools and display results in customized hanging protocols for analysis and reporting. At case completion, you can automatically transfer key images, statistical data, and prostate PI-RADS® reports to PACS for archiving. By setting everything up for you to work, DynaCAD helps you enhance your confidence and productivity – so patients get the prompt, precise care they need.
DynaLync Prostate provides a common platform for critical exchange of clinical information to help foster enhanced collaboration between Radiology and Urology in the assessment and biopsy of suspicious prostate lesions. DynaLync interfaces directly with both DynaCAD Prostate and the UroNav Fusion Biopsy System to serve as the communication hub between Radiology and Urology.
