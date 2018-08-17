Philips InnoSight ultrasound system allows you to scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.
An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. Wth a battery back up that lasts appoximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Flexibility
A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Connectivity
Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectvity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
High quality imaging
High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time.
Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
System tutorial
System tutorial
InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.
Quad view functionality
Quad view functionality
Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Application Versatility
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
ACEP POC worksheets
ACEP POC worksheets
InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.
Efficient user centric workflow
Efficient user centric workflow
InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Mobility meets safety
Mobility meets safety
InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.
All features and transducers for InnoSight may not be available in all countries. Subject to regulatory approvals.
