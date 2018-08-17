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InnoSight

Compact ultrasound system

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Philips InnoSight ultrasound system allows you to scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.

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Features
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.

Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface
An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Click here for more information
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.

Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Click here for more information
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Flexibility
A flexible system

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.

A flexible system

A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Click here for more information
Flexibility
A flexible system

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Connectivity
Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.

Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
Click here for more information
Connectivity
Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
High quality imaging
High quality imaging

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.

High quality imaging

High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Click here for more information
High quality imaging
High quality imaging

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.

Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Click here for more information
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
System tutorial
System tutorial

System tutorial

InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.

System tutorial

System tutorial
InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.

System tutorial

InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.
Click here for more information
System tutorial
System tutorial

System tutorial

InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.
Quad view functionality
Quad view functionality

Quad view functionality

Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.

Quad view functionality

Quad view functionality
Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.

Quad view functionality

Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.
Click here for more information
Quad view functionality
Quad view functionality

Quad view functionality

Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.

Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Click here for more information
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Click here for more information
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
ACEP POC worksheets
ACEP POC worksheets

ACEP POC worksheets

InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.

ACEP POC worksheets

ACEP POC worksheets
InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.

ACEP POC worksheets

InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.
Click here for more information
ACEP POC worksheets
ACEP POC worksheets

ACEP POC worksheets

InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.
Efficient user centric workflow
Efficient user centric workflow

Efficient user centric workflow

InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.

Efficient user centric workflow

Efficient user centric workflow
InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.

Efficient user centric workflow

InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.
Click here for more information
Efficient user centric workflow
Efficient user centric workflow

Efficient user centric workflow

InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Click here for more information
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Mobility meets safety
Mobility meets safety

Mobility meets safety

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

Mobility meets safety

Mobility meets safety
InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

Mobility meets safety

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.
Click here for more information
Mobility meets safety
Mobility meets safety

Mobility meets safety

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.
  • Intuitive user interface
  • Enhanced mobility
  • Flexibility
  • Connectivity
See all features
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.

Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface
An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Click here for more information
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.

Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Click here for more information
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Flexibility
A flexible system

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.

A flexible system

A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Click here for more information
Flexibility
A flexible system

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Connectivity
Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.

Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
Click here for more information
Connectivity
Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
High quality imaging
High quality imaging

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.

High quality imaging

High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Click here for more information
High quality imaging
High quality imaging

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.

Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Click here for more information
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
System tutorial
System tutorial

System tutorial

InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.

System tutorial

System tutorial
InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.

System tutorial

InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.
Click here for more information
System tutorial
System tutorial

System tutorial

InnoSight product tutorial helps you familiarize and master this simple intuitive system in minimal time. Pictures and gesture graphics make learning simpler and faster enabling you to get scanning with InnoSight in no time.
Quad view functionality
Quad view functionality

Quad view functionality

Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.

Quad view functionality

Quad view functionality
Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.

Quad view functionality

Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.
Click here for more information
Quad view functionality
Quad view functionality

Quad view functionality

Quad view capability on InnoSight allows you to view high-resolution cross section of the anatomy to confidently view anatomy or assess lesions. Quad view improves the user experience and allows performing the AFI calculation in a more efficient manner.
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.

Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Click here for more information
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Click here for more information
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
ACEP POC worksheets
ACEP POC worksheets

ACEP POC worksheets

InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.

ACEP POC worksheets

ACEP POC worksheets
InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.

ACEP POC worksheets

InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.
Click here for more information
ACEP POC worksheets
ACEP POC worksheets

ACEP POC worksheets

InnoSight comes preloaded with ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) reporting worksheets to enable consistent reporting and structured communication of findings, and interpretations of Point of care emergency ultrasound. Allows emergency physicians to accurately report the findings of an ultrasound performed in the emergency department and avoid confusion with reports generated by other specialists.
Efficient user centric workflow
Efficient user centric workflow

Efficient user centric workflow

InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.

Efficient user centric workflow

Efficient user centric workflow
InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.

Efficient user centric workflow

InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.
Click here for more information
Efficient user centric workflow
Efficient user centric workflow

Efficient user centric workflow

InnoSight has an intuitive and user centric design with workflow enhancement capabilities such as iScan for auto optimization of image during scanning, editable HighQ for intelligent spectral Doppler analysis and gesture controls for most frequent operations.
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Click here for more information
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Mobility meets safety
Mobility meets safety

Mobility meets safety

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

Mobility meets safety

Mobility meets safety
InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

Mobility meets safety

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.
Click here for more information
Mobility meets safety
Mobility meets safety

Mobility meets safety

InnoSight can be hand-carried, mounted on a sleek and sturdy height-adjustable cart, wall-mounted for a zero-footprint solution, or transported by convenient carry case. The custom-designed trolley travel case allows you to easily carry InnoSight within the hospital or clinic, or to remote clinical locations, while reducing the potential for damage.

Documentation

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Specification (1)

Specification

User manual (1)

User manual

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

See all documentation

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Specification (1)

Specification

User manual (1)

User manual

Specifications

Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Weight
  • 2.46 kg
Length
  • 31.9 cm
Width
  • 8,79 inches
Height
  • 3.2 cm
HD Display
  • 29.4 cm
Transducers
Transducers
Curved array C6-2
  • 128 elements
Linear array L12-4
  • 128 elements
Trans Vaginal C9-4v
  • 128 elements
Sector array S4-2
  • 64 elements
InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Weight
  • 27.7 kg
Width
  • 48.6 cm
Depth
  • 56.6 cm
Adjustable Height
  • 118.6 cm to 148.6 cm
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Weight
  • 2.46 kg
Length
  • 31.9 cm
Transducers
Transducers
Curved array C6-2
  • 128 elements
Linear array L12-4
  • 128 elements
See all specifications
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Weight
  • 2.46 kg
Length
  • 31.9 cm
Width
  • 8,79 inches
Height
  • 3.2 cm
HD Display
  • 29.4 cm
Transducers
Transducers
Curved array C6-2
  • 128 elements
Linear array L12-4
  • 128 elements
Trans Vaginal C9-4v
  • 128 elements
Sector array S4-2
  • 64 elements
InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Weight
  • 27.7 kg
Width
  • 48.6 cm
Depth
  • 56.6 cm
Adjustable Height
  • 118.6 cm to 148.6 cm
  • All features and transducers for InnoSight may not be available in all countries. Subject to regulatory approvals.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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