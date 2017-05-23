Search terms

    Point of care ultrasound (POCUS) solution

    Addressing critical moments. Delivering confidence.

    Providing high-quality portable imaging, everywhere you need to be

    With a full portfolio of point-of-care ultrasound solutions, Philips offers clinicians the ability to confidently diagnose and care for their patients. Powered by 125 years of groundbreaking innovation in high-quality medical imaging, Philips has developed a suite of tools that aims to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient care, increase staff satisfaction and reduce cost of care by allowing clinicians to extend the benefits of safe and efficient ultrasound imaging across the healthcare spectrum. 

     

    From handheld devices to premium cart-based systems, our point-of-care portfolio is ergonomic, intuitive and supports a confident diagnosis with a variety of options for any work environment.

    Lumify
    Hand-Held Ultrasound


    From the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in between, Lumify handheld ultrasound helps you see your patient like never before.

    Compact 5000 series
    It’s compact without compromise


    Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. The Compact 5000 series offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system.

    InnoSight
    Compact ultrasound system


    Scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.

    Sparq
    Emergency medicine ultrasound system


    Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in the ICU simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

    Timely POCUS resources


    We teamed up with CODA to support you and your patients during this global pandemic by providing you insights to define the new normal and lessons for future pandemic preparedness.

    The impact of fear and uncertainty in critical care

    The impact of fear and uncertainty in critical care

    Critical Care Teams - The New Normal

    Critical Care Teams

    POCUS as immediate necessity in the pandemic

    POCUS as immediate necessity in the pandemic

    POCUS and the “InfoDemic”

    POCUS and the “InfoDemic”

    POCUS coaching sessions


    Zedu, a leading Ultrasound training organization, is now organizing interactive live digital sessions, to answer all your ultrasound questions.

    Philips POCUS education tools

    A unique introduction for medical students

    Introduction to ultrasound video thumbnail

    Watch our introduction to ultrasound by Dr. Rachel Liu.

    Lung ultrasound explained

    Lung ultrasound introduction video thumbnail

    Watch our Dr. Sara Nikravan "Lung ultrasound" short-lecture series.

    Philips Lumify Case Study

    Lumify case study video thumbnail

    Ultrasound-guided knee arthrocentesis by Dr. David Tierney

    Point of care resources

    White papers

    Introduction to transthoracic echocardiography

    Point of Care lung ultrasound

    Philips CX50 xMATRIX CompactXtreme for cardiology

    Ultrasound portfolio extensions

