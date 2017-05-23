With a full portfolio of point-of-care ultrasound solutions, Philips offers clinicians the ability to confidently diagnose and care for their patients. Powered by 125 years of groundbreaking innovation in high-quality medical imaging, Philips has developed a suite of tools that aims to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient care, increase staff satisfaction and reduce cost of care by allowing clinicians to extend the benefits of safe and efficient ultrasound imaging across the healthcare spectrum. From handheld devices to premium cart-based systems, our point-of-care portfolio is ergonomic, intuitive and supports a confident diagnosis with a variety of options for any work environment.
From the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in between, Lumify handheld ultrasound helps you see your patient like never before.
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. The Compact 5000 series offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system.
Scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.
Philips Sparq ultrasound system makes scanning and interpreting quality ultrasound images in the ICU simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
We teamed up with CODA to support you and your patients during this global pandemic by providing you insights to define the new normal and lessons for future pandemic preparedness.
The impact of fear and uncertainty in critical care
Critical Care Teams - The New Normal
POCUS as immediate necessity in the pandemic
POCUS and the “InfoDemic”
Zedu, a leading Ultrasound training organization, is now organizing interactive live digital sessions, to answer all your ultrasound questions.
Lung ultrasound explained
Watch our Dr. Sara Nikravan "Lung ultrasound" short-lecture series.
Philips Lumify Case Study
Ultrasound-guided knee arthrocentesis by Dr. David Tierney
