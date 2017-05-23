Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
PureWave – the power to image a wide variety of patients
PureWave technology, previously available only on the iU22 system, has been integrated into the CX50 system. Clinicians can rely on improved far field resolution and the ability to image a wide variety of patients. PureWave technology is an award-winning breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer technology, providing a radical leap forward in compact image quality. Millions of exams have been performed using PureWave technology. It’s just one of the premium technologies available for portable studies.
Wireless & wired DICOM
Wireless & wired DICOM for connectivity in any environment
The CX50 system features a high resolution monitor for excellent viewing in the most difficult portable environments, and fast system start-up allows you to quickly begin your studies. Wireless and wired DICOM allow flexibility when connecting to your PACS. You can also export your data by DVD and USB media with integrated DICOM viewer.
Portable ultrasound
Portable ultrasound when fast action is needed
Getting high quality diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients – in the surgical suite, CCU and ICU, in labor and delivery and at satellite clinics and screening events, in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality and compact size makes it the ideal choice where space is limited.
Digital broadband beamforming
Digital broadband beamforming on a compact
The CX50 combines the broadband capabilities of a digital beamformer with the broadband signals produced by PureWave transducers. Now, even on a compact system, complete tissue signatures are captured, preserved, and displayed. The level of image quality is exceptional, allowing you to fully appreciate subtle anatomical details.
On cart configuration
On cart configuration for easy mobility
The CX50 cart allows for easy mobility and effortless maneuverability throughout the hospital. The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. It can be swiveled and locked so you are set up quickly everywhere you need premium performance. It’s the solution for your patient exams in confined areas.
SonoCT
SonoCT brings a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound
SonoCT is a clinically-proven premium technology that acquires up to nine lines of sight and combines the individual images into one well-defined image in real time. SonoCT displays striking levels of tissue differentiation that are virtually free of artifact.
SmartExam
Reduce exam time by up to 50%
SmartExam protocols are easy‐to‐use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on‐screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report. Save time, reduce repeated moves, and increase efficiency and consistency of exams.
Integrated handle
Integrated handle for carrying your CX50 everywhere
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the CX50 is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with an integrated handle for easy carrying. Now you can navigate with a new level of utility, and take premium performance where fast responses are needed.
XRES
XRES brings a new level of clarity to compact ultrasound
Advanced XRES adaptive image processing reduces speckle, haze, and clutter, resulting in images virtually free from noise, with superb quality and edge definition. When SonoCT and XRES work in tandem, the subtlest of diagnostic features are enhanced, making it easy to achieve high clinical imaging in portable studies.
Convenient travel case
Convenient travel case for scanning at remote locations
The CX50 system is the ideal solution for multiple-site support. With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the CX50 to distant clinical locations. Now clinical staff can support satellite offices, screening events, and mobile services with premium imaging.
Range of transducers
Range of transducers forall women's health care applications
PureWave is now available for obstetrical and gynecological studies with the C5-1 and C9-3v transducers. As well, the L12-3 linear array transducer provides excellent breast imaging. All transducers support freehand 3D imaging and iSlice views.
Wireless & wired DICOM
Portable ultrasound
Digital broadband beamforming
On cart configuration
SonoCT
SmartExam
Integrated handle
XRES
Convenient travel case
Range of transducers
* Saving time while increasing revenue. University of Colorado Hospital increased productivity with efficient protocol driven ultrasound exams ; 2007 April.
