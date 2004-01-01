Cart base 488.8 mm x 488.8 mm (19.2" x 19.2")

Vertical adjustment 820-1001 mm (32.2"-39.3”)

Wheels Four 5” locking swivel wheels

rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism

Other specification details Integrated Ethernet connector

Integrated keyboard in slide out drawer

Probe holders on both sides to accommodate up to four transducers

Three storage bins provided, large, small and rear handle tray

Two USB connectors

Power consumption 660 VA max

depending on system configuration

Standard cart Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W

Integrated AC adapter in bottom compartment

Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer

Extended cart Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W

Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer

Three batteries to provide additional scanning time

Deluxe cart Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W

Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer

Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers

Three batteries to provide additional scanning time