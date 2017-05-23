nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound

Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture is a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.