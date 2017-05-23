By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
TrueVue
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
Advanced workflow
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
PureWave
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
nSIGHT Imaging
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture is a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
Image fusion and needle navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with new fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflow to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
MicroCPA
Obtaining flow information in small low-flow vascular structures has traditionally been a challenge. With EPIQ’s new MicroCPA feature, visualization of low velocity micro circulation is quick and simple, giving you more diagnostic confidence when evaluating organ perfusion or small vascular beds.
Simplify liver assessment with non-invasive tools. Obtaining liver stiffness measurements with Philips shear wave elastography is surprisingly fast and easy even on difficult-to-image patients. It is non-invasive, making it a quick, simple step for sonographers and virtually painless for patients.
iSCAN
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Tablet-like touch interface
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Excellent ergonomics
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Amazing mobility
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Library quiet
EPIQ is almost silent when running A noise test determined that EPIQ runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Anatomical Intelligence
EPIQ's architecture supports the Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling (with xMATRIX technology), and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
TrueVue
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
Advanced workflow
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
PureWave
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
nSIGHT Imaging
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture is a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
Image fusion and needle navigation
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with new fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflow to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions.
MicroCPA
Obtaining flow information in small low-flow vascular structures has traditionally been a challenge. With EPIQ’s new MicroCPA feature, visualization of low velocity micro circulation is quick and simple, giving you more diagnostic confidence when evaluating organ perfusion or small vascular beds.
iSCAN
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Tablet-like touch interface
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Excellent ergonomics
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Amazing mobility
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Library quiet
EPIQ is almost silent when running A noise test determined that EPIQ runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Anatomical Intelligence
EPIQ's architecture supports the Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling (with xMATRIX technology), and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.
