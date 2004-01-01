Multivue Designed for informative images

During an interventional procedure, MultiVue on the Philips EPIQ CVx provides you with one-click cropping of Live 3D images, and one-click alignment of the catheter within the cardiology anatomy. This helps you provide the right image at the right moment, or to make faster 3D measurements, for example for device sizing during mitral valve repair. 94% of clinicians* who saw the new EPIQ CVx thought the EPIQ MultiVue alignment tool could help reduce the risk of choosing an incorrectly sized device during interventional procedures**.