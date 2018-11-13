Search terms
EPIQ CVxi, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and nSight imaging to help you transcend today's complexities and propel interventional echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve procedural confidence with accessible innovation and smarter workflows.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
The Philips X11-4t mini TEE. It fits right.
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Markers
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Color Flow Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
3D Auto Tricuspid Valve Quantification
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
EchoNavigator
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
Efficiencies in TEE workflows
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
VeriSight Pro
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
AutoStrain LV with automated EF and mid-layer strain
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
2D Auto EF and 2D Auto EF Advanced
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Segmental Wall Motion Scoring
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
Auto Measure provides automation for robust, proven, reproducible cardiac quantification
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
nSight Plus expansion to key transducers
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
View product
View product
EPIQ CVx, our premium cardiovascular ultrasound system built on our innovative, modular, industry-leading ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities and advanced diagnostic solutions to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. This enables you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows, and easier scalability.
View product
Philips xMatrix sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionУкраїна (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?