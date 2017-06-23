Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care

Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.