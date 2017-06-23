By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Bidirectional interface
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Bidirectional interface
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
What’s new
Xper IM offers a highly configurable cardiovascular workflow solution for the cath lab. This innovative software suite presents a variety of innovations for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management. With tools that enhance efficiency on multiple levels, the solution improves and simplifies workflow for cardiology professionals.
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department.
For more information on the features on Xper Information Management with Xper flex Cardio, please contact your local representative or submit your interest here.
Clinical
Operational
Financial
Xper IM interface with Philips IntelliVue information Center automates vital signs capture in pre- and post-holding areas with IntelliVue patient monitors
Inventory module automates inventory with inbound/outbound interfaces as well as lowers costs through better integration
Provides enhanced support of billing workflow through management and association of coding standards (ICD 10 & CPT)
Real-time lab results updates from lab systems reduces latency of critical clinical data & streamlines workflow
Compatible with GS1-128 barcodes
Improved crosswalk between ICD & CPT codes within the Xper documentation allows accurate capture of charges while maximizing revenue realization & lowering operational costs
CathPCI v5.0 menu, form and registry interface allow to transfer charted data from Xper IM to registry vendor*, per latest reporting elements and clinical definitions.
Transcription module interface with Nuance PowerScribe 360 enables creation of summaries within structured reports via voice dictation
Enhanced interoperability between Xper Information Management and IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
Need more information on Xper Information Management with Flex Cardio? We will get in touch with you as soon as possible.
Experience cardiovascular technology that revolves around your workflow
The foundation of our workﬂow solution starts with the Xper Flex Cardio system. Xper Flex Cardio is a physiomonitoring and analysis system for use in the interventional environment. Xper Information Management (Xper IM) encompasses a suite of cath lab data management solutions designed to enhance interventional cardiology workflow. This innovative software suite presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management. These tools can help enhance efficiency, Xper IM improves and simplifies workflow for all cardiovascular professionals.
Making the difference with Philips physiology system
At Stiftungsklinik (Weissenhorn, Germany) Xper Flex Cardio provides reliable hemodynamic measurements while integrating with Philips Allura X-ray system, optimizing workflow and saving space in the interventional lab.
Cardiology IT with Xper Information Management system
Metro Health personnel share their experiences using with Xper IM interactively within the cath lab.
Partnering in data-driven innovation with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
Daily, weekly and monthly reports generated by Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xper Information Management with Xper Flex Cardio have a direct effect on improving quality and performance.
**Each interface implementation requires individual operability testing. Interface installation is handled on a customer-by-customer basis.
*Data is transferred via the standard HL7 discrete clinical data interface, so every registry vendor can integrate to it. Additional compatibility tests are underway with the top registry vendors Cedaron and Lumedx.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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