The Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR guidance, and an audible metronome to help guide basic life support (BLS) responders while treating a suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Rugged, lightweight and reliable, it can withstand rough handling and extreme temperatures. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart FRx is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Patented technology. Proven therapy.
Patented technology. Proven therapy.
Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Patented technology. Proven therapy.
Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Patented technology. Proven therapy.
Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Easy as 1–2–3
Easy as 1–2–3
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5
1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction
and visual icons.
2. Place the pads on the patient as directed.
3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Easy as 1–2–3
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5
1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction
and visual icons.
2. Place the pads on the patient as directed.
3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Easy as 1–2–3
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5
1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction
and visual icons.
2. Place the pads on the patient as directed.
3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Works where you need it
Designed to work where you need it
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Designed to work where you need it
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Designed to work where you need it
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Simplified maintenance
Simplified maintenance
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.
Simplified maintenance
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.
Simplified maintenance
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.
Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Patented technology. Proven therapy.
Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Patented technology. Proven therapy.
Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Easy as 1–2–3
Easy as 1–2–3
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5
1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction
and visual icons.
2. Place the pads on the patient as directed.
3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Easy as 1–2–3
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5
1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction
and visual icons.
2. Place the pads on the patient as directed.
3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Easy as 1–2–3
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5
1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction
and visual icons.
2. Place the pads on the patient as directed.
3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Works where you need it
Designed to work where you need it
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Designed to work where you need it
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Designed to work where you need it
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Simplified maintenance
Simplified maintenance
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.
Simplified maintenance
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.
Simplified maintenance
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.
1. Nichol, G., Sayre, M. R., Guerra, F., & Poole, J. (2017). Defibrillation for Ventricular Fibrillation: A Shocking Update., 70(12), 1496-1509. Journal American College of Cardiology doi:10.1016/j. jacc.2017.07.778
2. Eftestol, T., Sunde, K., & Steen, P. A. (2002). Effects of
interrupting precordial compressions on the calculated
probability of defibrillation success during out-of-hospital
cardiac arrest. Circulation, 105(19), 2270-2273. doi:10.1161/01.
CIR.0000133323.15565.75
3. Yu, T., Weil, M. H., Tang, W., Sun, S., Klouche, K., Povoas, H., & Bisera,
J. (2002). Adverse outcomes of interrupted precordial compression
during automated defibrillation. Circulation, 106(3), 368-372.
doi:10.1161/01.CIR.0000021429.22005.2E
4. Snyder, D., & Morgan, C. (2004). Wide variation in cardiopulmonary
resuscitation interruption intervals among commercially available
automated external defibrillators may affect survival despite
high defibrillation efficacy. Critical Care Medicine, 32(9 Suppl),
S421-S424. doi:10.1097/01.CCM.0000134265.35871.2B
5. Edelson, D. P., Abella, B. S., Kramer-Johansen, J., Wik, L., Myklebust,
H., Barry, A. M., . . . Becker, L. B. (2006). Effects of compression depth
and pre-shock pauses predict defibrillation failure during cardiac
arrest. Resuscitation, 71(2), 137-145.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.