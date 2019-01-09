Search terms

The Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR guidance, and an audible metronome to help guide basic life support (BLS) responders while treating a suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Rugged, lightweight and reliable, it can withstand rough handling and extreme temperatures. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart FRx is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.

Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.

Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5 1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction and visual icons. 2. Place the pads on the patient as directed. 3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.

Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5 1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction and visual icons. 2. Place the pads on the patient as directed. 3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.

Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5 1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction and visual icons. 2. Place the pads on the patient as directed. 3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).

Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).

Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.

Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.

Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.
Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.

Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.

Real-time, step-by-step voice commands paced to your actions, and an audible metronome and CPR guidance assist the responder. When treating an infant or child, simply insert the optional infant/child key and the FRx adjusts instructions and therapy.
Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5 1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction and visual icons. 2. Place the pads on the patient as directed. 3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.

Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5 1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction and visual icons. 2. Place the pads on the patient as directed. 3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.

Patented Quick Shock feature allows the FRx to typically deliver a shock within 8 seconds after CPR.1 Studies show that minimizing time to shock after CPR may improve survival..2-5 1. Press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instruction and visual icons. 2. Place the pads on the patient as directed. 3. When advised by the device, press the orange Shock button.
Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).

Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).

Lightweight, rugged and reliable, the Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator can withstand rough handling, extreme temperatures, and dusty or wet surfaces. Designed for use in harsh settings, it can withstand up to 500 kg (1,100 lbs) and drops from 1.2 m (4 ft).
Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.

Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.

Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Once installed and activated, the FRx is easy to maintain. It performs a series of automatic self-tests, daily, weekly, and monthly to check pad readiness and verify functionality and calibration of circuits and systems. It can last up to four years between battery replacements.

  • 1. Nichol, G., Sayre, M. R., Guerra, F., & Poole, J. (2017). Defibrillation for Ventricular Fibrillation: A Shocking Update., 70(12), 1496-1509. Journal American College of Cardiology doi:10.1016/j. jacc.2017.07.778
  • 2. Eftestol, T., Sunde, K., & Steen, P. A. (2002). Effects of interrupting precordial compressions on the calculated probability of defibrillation success during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Circulation, 105(19), 2270-2273. doi:10.1161/01. CIR.0000133323.15565.75
  • 3. Yu, T., Weil, M. H., Tang, W., Sun, S., Klouche, K., Povoas, H., & Bisera, J. (2002). Adverse outcomes of interrupted precordial compression during automated defibrillation. Circulation, 106(3), 368-372. doi:10.1161/01.CIR.0000021429.22005.2E
  • 4. Snyder, D., & Morgan, C. (2004). Wide variation in cardiopulmonary resuscitation interruption intervals among commercially available automated external defibrillators may affect survival despite high defibrillation efficacy. Critical Care Medicine, 32(9 Suppl), S421-S424. doi:10.1097/01.CCM.0000134265.35871.2B
  • 5. Edelson, D. P., Abella, B. S., Kramer-Johansen, J., Wik, L., Myklebust, H., Barry, A. M., . . . Becker, L. B. (2006). Effects of compression depth and pre-shock pauses predict defibrillation failure during cardiac arrest. Resuscitation, 71(2), 137-145.

