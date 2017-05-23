By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Manual and automatic modes
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Efficient batch processing
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Facilitate decisions in the moment
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Manual and automatic modes
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Efficient batch processing
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Facilitate decisions in the moment
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.