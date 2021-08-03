Search terms

HeartStart Event Review Pro

Emergency care data management solution

HeartStart Event Review Pro is a software solution designed to help you analyze and fine tune your facility's response to cardiac events. It offers built-in compatibility with your Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator devices and includes a range of tools that allow you to be truly confident in your post-event data analysis. The software, which works with standard PC hardware running Microsoft Windows 10, analyses post-event data from Philips AEDs and ALS monitor/defibrillators to provide a strong foundation for robust post-event analysis. It offers flexible workflows, lets you view and evaluate trends and allows you to create a wide range of reports. It also helps you effectively evaluate the quality of CPR with Q-CPRᵀᴹ report cards.

Flexible software editions
Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.

Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.

The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.

Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.

Specifications

Software Requirements
Software Requirements
Operating system
  • Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit) is required for Event Review Pro Event Review Pro Server Pack requires one of the following: Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Microsoft Windows Server 2019 Microsoft Windows 10 (32- or 64-bit)
Database
  • Microsoft SQL 2019 Express is included; shared database requires Microsoft SQL Server 2017 or 2019
Hardware Requirements
Hardware Requirements
Processor speed
  • Event Review Pro: min 2 GHz x64 processor Event Review Pro Server Pack: min 2GHz x86/x64 processor
Display
  • Minimum 1024 x 768 Recommended 1600 x 1200 or higher
Disk space
  • Event Review Pro: minimum 25 GB* Event Review Pro Server Pack: minimum 10 GB*
Memory
  • Minimum: 4 GB memory Recommended: 8 GB or higher
Internet connection
  • Required to activate the application software, to use the email feature, and to receive software updates.
  • *Disk space requirements: Event Review Pro: minimum 25 GB for database storage and backup Event Review Pro Server Pack: minimum 10 GB for software installation and data storage; additional storage depends on archive retention

