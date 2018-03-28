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Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse. It measures the fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
Large, intuitive color display clearly shows status
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
NST Trace Interpretation to improve efficiency
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
Triplet monitoring option expands capabilities
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart transducers to simplify operation
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Smart Pulse for automated coincidence detection
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Variety of readings for comprehensive understanding
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
Reliability features allow uninterrupted operation
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
External touch display option for flexibility
Avalon CL - A moving birth experience for mom, for baby, for you. View this video to see how Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Heidelberg Hospital are allowing expectant moms to stand, sit, walk, and take a relaxing shower or bath during labor. Download the brochure for more details>
Avalon CL - A moving birth experience for mom, for baby, for you. View this video to see how Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Heidelberg Hospital are allowing expectant moms to stand, sit, walk, and take a relaxing shower or bath during labor.
Download the brochure for more details>
Thanks to the wireless capabilities of the Avalon CL maternal and fetal heart monitoring solution, mothers can move around freely and caregivers can access patient information remotely. Watch this video to see how the Burnside Hospital in Australia delivers a new birthing experience for mothers, OB clinicians and nurses.
Thanks to the wireless capabilities of the Avalon CL maternal and fetal heart monitoring solution, mothers can move around freely and caregivers can access patient information remotely. Watch this video to see how the Burnside Hospital in Australia delivers a new birthing experience for mothers, OB clinicians and nurses.
|Operating time (optional)
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|Care stage
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|Patient type
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|Not for diagnostic use
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|External fetal parameters
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|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
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|Maternal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|System interface (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|Data buffer
|
|Weight without battery option
|
|Weight with battery option
|
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
|Operating time (optional)
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Operating time (optional)
|
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
|Not for diagnostic use
|
|External fetal parameters
|
|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
|
|Maternal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|System interface (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|Data buffer
|
|Weight without battery option
|
|Weight with battery option
|
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
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Simple activities like finding a comfortable position or even just walking around can be quite challenging for a mother-to-be connected to a maternal and fetal monitor. As a caregiver, you want to make your patients comfortable, and offer flexibility, while you focus on the most important factor - their well being. Avalon CL provides all of this, and more.
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As a caregiver, you want to sustain your patient’s mobility and comfort. Cableless transducers can help, without sacrificing essential monitoring. However, traditional cableless technology has limitations, such as mothers with a high BMI¹,² or those undergoing epidural procedures. This is where the Avalon beltless maternal and fetal monitoring solution provides an alternative.
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Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.
View product
The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends the range for the use of Avalon CL transducers and Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod and Patch via the hospital’s WLAN infrastructure. The Avalon Cableless solution combines convenience and versatility with ease of use, freeing the mother from cables during all stages of care, especially in labor and delivery.
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Philips IntelliSpace Perinatal, an obstetrics information management solution, is designed to provide comprehensive coverage across the obstetrical care continuum—from the first antepartum visit to delivery, and postpartum follow-up visits.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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