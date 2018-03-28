Search terms

Avalon CL Wide Range Pod

Fetal monitoring accessories

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends the range for the use of Avalon CL transducers and Avalon CL Fetal & Maternal Pod and Patch via the hospital’s WLAN infrastructure. The Avalon Cableless solution combines convenience and versatility with ease of use, freeing the mother from cables during all stages of care, especially in labor and delivery.

No cables gives mom freedom to move
Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod takes our cableless solution to a new level, giving expectant mothers additional freedom of movement and promoting comfort during labor. A walk through the hospital or a visit to the cafeteria is possible with the Wide Range Pod, while vital parameters are being monitored with the Avalon CL Beltless Pod and Patch or CL Transducers.

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends monitoring of all Avalon cableless measurements, CL Transducers and CL Pods to the Avalon fetal monitor via the hospital’s WLAN infrastructure. The range is only restricted by your WLAN infrastructure. Despite the wide range, you are in control. With the Call Patient functionality you can call the expectant mom back to the room when needed, or see her location on the surveillance system IntelliSpace Perinatal (revision K or later).

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends the range of the Avalon cableless measurement family. It is charged at the CL base station and assigned in the same easy way as the CL Pods. The Pod has a battery operating time of minimum 4 hours.

Avalon CL can enhance the experience for the laboring mom without sacrificing essential fetal monitoring needs needed by the clinician. It allows moms to move freely during labor and offers them flexible birthing options. And without cable clutter to deal with, clinicians can concentrate on making patients’ time in the hospital as enjoyable as possible.

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod takes our cableless solution to a new level, giving expectant mothers additional freedom of movement and promoting comfort during labor. A walk through the hospital or a visit to the cafeteria is possible with the Wide Range Pod, while vital parameters are being monitored with the Avalon CL Beltless Pod and Patch or CL Transducers.

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends monitoring of all Avalon cableless measurements, CL Transducers and CL Pods to the Avalon fetal monitor via the hospital’s WLAN infrastructure. The range is only restricted by your WLAN infrastructure. Despite the wide range, you are in control. With the Call Patient functionality you can call the expectant mom back to the room when needed, or see her location on the surveillance system IntelliSpace Perinatal (revision K or later).

The Avalon CL Wide Range Pod extends the range of the Avalon cableless measurement family. It is charged at the CL base station and assigned in the same easy way as the CL Pods. The Pod has a battery operating time of minimum 4 hours.

Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0‑40°C (32‑104°F)
Operating humidity
  • <lt/>95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500‑3000 m (-1640‑9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 0‑35°C (32‑95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20°C‑60°C (-4°F‑140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • <lt/>90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500‑4600 m (-1640‑15091 ft)
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 865071
  • 865132
  • 862199
  • 862198
  • 865237
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 866074
  • 866075
  • 866076
  • 866077
  • 866488
  • 989803168881
  • 989803196421
  • 989803196341
Physical
Size (W x H x D)
  • 55 mm x 26.5 mm x 122 mm (2.1 in x 1 in x 4.8 in)
Battery type
  • Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with a battery gauge and a cycle counter
Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
  • 4 hours minimum
Battery life
  • 500 charge-discharge cycles or older than 4 years
Battery transducer storage time
  • Stored batteries and transducers should be partially charged 40-50% of the capacity every 6 months
Battery recharging time
  • 3.0 hours
Water ingress protection code
  • IP32 (protection from dripping water)
Shock resistance
  • Withstands a 1 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only
Weight
  • 0.14 kg (0.3 lb)
Operating temperature
  • 0‑40°C (32‑104°F)
Operating humidity
  • <lt/>95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 865071
  • 865132
  • 862199
  • 862198
  • 865237
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 866074
  • 866075
  • 866076
  • 866077
  • 866488
  • 989803168881
  • 989803196421
  • 989803196341
Operating temperature
  • 0‑40°C (32‑104°F)
Operating humidity
  • <lt/>95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500‑3000 m (-1640‑9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 0‑35°C (32‑95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20°C‑60°C (-4°F‑140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • <lt/>90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500‑4600 m (-1640‑15091 ft)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 865071
  • 865132
  • 862199
  • 862198
  • 865237
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 866074
  • 866075
  • 866076
  • 866077
  • 866488
  • 989803168881
  • 989803196421
  • 989803196341
Size (W x H x D)
  • 55 mm x 26.5 mm x 122 mm (2.1 in x 1 in x 4.8 in)
Battery type
  • Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with a battery gauge and a cycle counter
Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
  • 4 hours minimum
Battery life
  • 500 charge-discharge cycles or older than 4 years
Battery transducer storage time
  • Stored batteries and transducers should be partially charged 40-50% of the capacity every 6 months
Battery recharging time
  • 3.0 hours
Water ingress protection code
  • IP32 (protection from dripping water)
Shock resistance
  • Withstands a 1 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only
Weight
  • 0.14 kg (0.3 lb)

