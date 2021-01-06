Time-tested physiological measurement algorithms and essential functionality are now within your reach. With your workflow in mind, Efficia monitors are designed to be both portable and intuitive to use. You can access most functions in three clicks or fewer. Provided various configurations, you can meet different clinical needs. With Efficia patient monitors, you can be confident you're delivering efficient, quality care - all while staying within your budget.
A range of screen sizes
High-definition widescreen display
Easy-to-use interface
Time-tested physiological measurements relied on for over 20 million patients every year
Common accessories with IntelliVue
Solidly built and reliable
Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment
CM100 with one battery, while CM120 and CM150 with two batteries
Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making
Wired or wireless networking
Built-in HL7 connectivity
The Efficia mounting rack has 4 module slots for use with measurement modules. The rack is compatible with Efficia measurement modules. Note for Brazilian market: It is not compatible with legacy Dixtal measurement modules. Offers four slots for measurement modules: - Efficia dual IBP module - Efficia CO2 module (Microstream) - Efficia BIS module - Efficia Gas module (with or without O2 ). Gas module occupies two slots.
