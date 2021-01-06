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Efficia CM150

Patient Monitor

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Time-tested physiological measurement algorithms and essential functionality are now within your reach. With your workflow in mind, Efficia monitors are designed to be both portable and intuitive to use. You can access most functions in three clicks or fewer. Provided various configurations, you can meet different clinical needs. With Efficia patient monitors, you can be confident you're delivering efficient, quality care - all while staying within your budget.

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Features
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements

Philips Physiological Measurements

· ST/AR algorithm · Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion · Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional) · 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional) · Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc. · Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)

Philips Physiological Measurements

Philips Physiological Measurements
· ST/AR algorithm · Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion · Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional) · 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional) · Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc. · Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)

Philips Physiological Measurements

· ST/AR algorithm · Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion · Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional) · 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional) · Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc. · Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)
Click here for more information
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements

Philips Physiological Measurements

· ST/AR algorithm · Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion · Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional) · 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional) · Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc. · Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design

Outstanding Industrial Design

· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts · 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data · 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate · National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"

Outstanding Industrial Design

Outstanding Industrial Design
· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts · 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data · 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate · National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"

Outstanding Industrial Design

· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts · 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data · 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate · National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"
Click here for more information
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design

Outstanding Industrial Design

· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts · 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data · 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate · National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations

Premium Hardware Configurations

· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash · Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage · 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs · Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect

Premium Hardware Configurations

Premium Hardware Configurations
· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash · Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage · 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs · Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect

Premium Hardware Configurations

· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash · Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage · 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs · Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect
Click here for more information
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations

Premium Hardware Configurations

· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash · Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage · 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs · Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect
Software Features
Software Features

Software Features

· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time · Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly

Software Features

Software Features
· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time · Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly

Software Features

· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time · Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly
Click here for more information
Software Features
Software Features

Software Features

· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time · Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport

Carefree Transport

· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable · Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment · User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available

Carefree Transport

Carefree Transport
· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable · Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment · User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available

Carefree Transport

· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable · Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment · User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available
Click here for more information
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport

Carefree Transport

· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable · Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment · User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management

Efficient Alarm Management

· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly · Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.

Efficient Alarm Management

Efficient Alarm Management
· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly · Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.

Efficient Alarm Management

· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly · Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.
Click here for more information
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management

Efficient Alarm Management

· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly · Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.
Easy to Use
Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use
Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use
Click here for more information
Easy to Use
Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use
Information Storage
Information Storage

Information Storage

Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making: over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.

Information Storage

Information Storage
Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making: over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.

Information Storage

Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making: over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.
Click here for more information
Information Storage
Information Storage

Information Storage

Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making: over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.
  • Philips Physiological Measurements
  • Outstanding Industrial Design
  • Premium Hardware Configurations
  • Software Features
See all features
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements

Philips Physiological Measurements

· ST/AR algorithm · Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion · Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional) · 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional) · Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc. · Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)

Philips Physiological Measurements

Philips Physiological Measurements
· ST/AR algorithm · Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion · Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional) · 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional) · Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc. · Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)

Philips Physiological Measurements

· ST/AR algorithm · Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion · Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional) · 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional) · Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc. · Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)
Click here for more information
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements

Philips Physiological Measurements

· ST/AR algorithm · Philips FAST SpO2: attain accurate data during reduced perfusion and motion · Multiple EtCO2 measurements (optional) · 12-lead ECG monitoring (optional) · Other available parameters: dual IBP, cardiac output, touch screen, etc. · Standard parameters: ECG monitoring, Philips FAST SpO2, respiration, pulse, NBP, dual continuous temperature (without temperature accessories)
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design

Outstanding Industrial Design

· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts · 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data · 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate · National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"

Outstanding Industrial Design

Outstanding Industrial Design
· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts · 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data · 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate · National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"

Outstanding Industrial Design

· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts · 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data · 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate · National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"
Click here for more information
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design

Outstanding Industrial Design

· 16:10 widescreen, display more waveforms, more user-friendly layouts · 10 and 12 inch displays, HD resolution 1280×800, clearly and sharply display full disclosure data · 15° rotation, use of ergonomic design, easy to observe and operate · National design awards winner, including 2015 iF design award and Red Dot design award"
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations

Premium Hardware Configurations

· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash · Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage · 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs · Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect

Premium Hardware Configurations

Premium Hardware Configurations
· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash · Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage · 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs · Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect

Premium Hardware Configurations

· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash · Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage · 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs · Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect
Click here for more information
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations

Premium Hardware Configurations

· Processors support higher standard hardware.Even if all modules are running, the CPU shall not be more than 80%, and it will not crash · Intelligent lithium battery, embedded intelligent chip, accurately report battery capacity and usage · 4-channel recorder can print 4 waveforms.Configurate based on needs · Built-in membrane buttons with seamless design, dustproof and waterproof, no dead area, easy to clean and disinfect
Software Features
Software Features

Software Features

· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time · Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly

Software Features

Software Features
· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time · Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly

Software Features

· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time · Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly
Click here for more information
Software Features
Software Features

Software Features

· Quickly fine the patient data at a point in time · Configurations based on departments, 3 default, 3 customs. Custom configurations allow to copy specific departmental configurations rapidly
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport

Carefree Transport

· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable · Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment · User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available

Carefree Transport

Carefree Transport
· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable · Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment · User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available

Carefree Transport

· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable · Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment · User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available
Click here for more information
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport

Carefree Transport

· Built-in hidden handle, solidly built and reliable · Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment · User-changeable battery, 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport; Intelligent li-ion batteries with high capacity available
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management

Efficient Alarm Management

· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly · Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.

Efficient Alarm Management

Efficient Alarm Management
· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly · Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.

Efficient Alarm Management

· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly · Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.
Click here for more information
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management

Efficient Alarm Management

· Alarm events are visually indicated as high-, medium-, and low-level, convenient to check high-level alarm information quickly · Allow to review alarm events, check all full disclosure and all measurements within 20 seconds directlly.
Easy to Use
Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use
Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use
Click here for more information
Easy to Use
Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Easy to Use
Information Storage
Information Storage

Information Storage

Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making: over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.

Information Storage

Information Storage
Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making: over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.

Information Storage

Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making: over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.
Click here for more information
Information Storage
Information Storage

Information Storage

Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making: over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.

Documentation

Ordering information (1)

Ordering information

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specification (2)

Specification

Technical data sheet (3)

Technical data sheet

Ordering information (1)

Ordering information

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Ordering information (1)

Ordering information

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specification (2)

Specification

Technical data sheet (3)

Technical data sheet

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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