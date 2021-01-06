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Time-tested physiological measurement algorithms and essential functionality are now within your reach. With your workflow in mind, Efficia monitors are designed to be both portable and intuitive to use. You can access most functions in three clicks or fewer. Provided various configurations, you can meet different clinical needs. With Efficia patient monitors, you can be confident you're delivering efficient, quality care - all while staying within your budget.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Software Features
Software Features
Software Features
Software Features
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Easy to Use
Easy to Use
Information Storage
Information Storage
Information Storage
Information Storage
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Software Features
Software Features
Software Features
Software Features
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Easy to Use
Easy to Use
Information Storage
Information Storage
Information Storage
Information Storage
The Efficia mounting rack has 4 module slots for use with measurement modules. The rack is compatible with Efficia measurement modules. Note for Brazilian market: It is not compatible with legacy Dixtal measurement modules. Offers four slots for measurement modules: - Efficia dual IBP module - Efficia CO2 module (Microstream) - Efficia BIS module - Efficia Gas module (with or without O2 ). Gas module occupies two slots.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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