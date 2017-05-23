IntelliSpace Event Management (formerly Emergin) helps your care team manage and respond efficiently to multiple event notifications, alerts and alarms by providing useful information directly to communication devices, improving efficacy.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Event prioritization improves communication
Event prioritization improves communication
Event prioritization improves communication
Comprehensive support
Comprehensive support
Comprehensive support
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Data integration across systems enhances workflow
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Industry experience to improve care and operations
Event prioritization improves communication
Event prioritization improves communication
Event prioritization improves communication
Comprehensive support
Comprehensive support
Comprehensive support
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
Focus on interoperable solutions to support your needs
View product
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.