Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)

Comprehensive view from admission to discharge

You can access your patient’s monitoring history across the continuum of care from ED, OR, or ICU, to the step-down unit, and even during transport. With PIC iX, you can consolidate and communicate patient data to caregivers, even when they're on the go, and to the EMR. PIC iX allows the upload of numerics from bedside and telemetry devices (and hold data for 8 hours when transmission gaps are unavoidable), and can backfill wave dropouts from bedside devices for 10 seconds.