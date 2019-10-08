Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)

Search terms
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.
Easily accessible patient data
Comprehensive view from admission to discharge
PIC iX clinical tools offer insight to help prioritize care
Scalable for your IT environment
Secure data where care takes place
Data acquisition, archiving, access
Unlock your data and put it to work
Easily accessible patient data
Comprehensive view from admission to discharge
PIC iX clinical tools offer insight to help prioritize care
Scalable for your IT environment
Secure data where care takes place
Data acquisition, archiving, access
Unlock your data and put it to work
The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor, with 19” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.
The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor, with 22” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.
The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.
The Philips IntelliVue MMX works with or without measurement extensions to add measurements to a Philips IntelliVue patient monitor. For patient transfer, the MMX transfers patient cables, settings, along with patient demographics, measurement data, and trends from one monitor to the next. This helps you reduce transition times, and maintain a consistent medical record.
