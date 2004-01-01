Search terms
This compact thermal array recorder module works with Philips modular patient monitors. It offers powerful recording capabilities and produces high-resolution waveforms and measurements.
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
High-quality output for documentation
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Versatile and durable recording format
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
High-quality output for documentation
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Versatile and durable recording format
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
The IntelliVue MX800 is Philips first patient care solution to incorporate patient monitoring and clinical informatics. Designed to simplify access to patient information you need to enhance diagnostic confidence throughout the hospital.
Philips IntelliVue MX700 bedside patient monitor offers an expanded, real-time view of your patients’ vital signs. The integrated PC (iPC) option brings a host of clinically relevant information from your hospital’s intranet & applications.
The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
