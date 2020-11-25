The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor, with 22” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.
The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor, with 19” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.
The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display is an additional independent display with alarming capability for the IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 patient monitors. With the AD85, you can view screens and operate the connected patient monitor, plus receive audible and visual alarm signals.
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX) is the heart of our patient monitoring system that facilitates visibility into patient condition, assisting caregivers with the early identification of potential for deterioration while enhancing clinical workflow.
