The Hemodynamic Extension provides a compact and flexible way to extend the measurement capabilities to include invasive pressure, temperature and cardiac output. This extension can be attached directly to the host device (compatible IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Modules and patient monitors) and sends its measured waves, numerics, and alerts to a connected IntelliVue host monitor.
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|Max Weight
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|Dimensions
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|Operating Temperature Range
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|Storage Temperature Range
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|Operating Humidity Range
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|Storage Humidity Range
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|Operating Altitude Range
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|Storage Altitude Range
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|Ingress Protection
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|Max Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Operating Temperature Range
|
|Storage Temperature Range
|
|Max Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Operating Temperature Range
|
|Storage Temperature Range
|
|Operating Humidity Range
|
|Storage Humidity Range
|
|Operating Altitude Range
|
|Storage Altitude Range
|
|Ingress Protection
|
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