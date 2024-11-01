The capnography extension uses infrared absorption spectroscopy to continuously measure CO₂ values. Designed to work with IntelliVue patient monitors and racks, the capnography extension provides CO₂ waveform and numeric values, plus temperature and 2 invasive pressure measurements on the IntelliVue patient monitor display. A digital signal processor located in the sensor measures either sidestream or mainstream etCO₂ and awRR for patients in surgery, in critical care, and during transport.
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|Ingress Protection
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|Max Weight
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|Dimensions
|
|Operating Temperature Range
|
|Storage Temperature Range
|
|Max Weight
|
|Dimensions
|
|Operating Temperature Range
|
|Storage Temperature Range
|
|Operating Humidity Range
|
|Storage Humidity Range
|
|Operating Altitude Range
|
|Storage Altitude Range
|
|Ingress Protection
|
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