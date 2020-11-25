Search terms

IntelliVue AD75

Active Display

The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display is an additional independent display with alarming capability for the IntelliVue MX750 and IntelliVue MX850 patient monitors. With the AD75, you can view screens and operate the connected patient monitor, plus receive audible and visual alarm signals.

Features
Familiar user experience
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.

Familiar user experience
Remote, audible alarming
Mute alarms inside the patient room

When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.

Remote, audible alarming
Touchscreen controls
Capacitive touch technology

The AD75 and AD85 active displays have capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The displays also include a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.

Touchscreen controls
Visual and audible alarming
Announce alarms in real time

The AD75 and AD85 have built-in alarm lights and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.

Visual and audible alarming
Big display, displays waveform and data
High-fidelity data

The AD75 Active Display features a brilliant 19"color LCD screen with the same resolution as the patient monitor, so it can show waveforms without distortion. The wide-angle display gives the caregiver insight into patient vitals from nearly any viewing angle.

Big display, displays waveform and data
Tailor the display to suit your work
Customizable screens for flexibility

The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs, for example, by overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.

Tailor the display to suit your work
Familiar user experience
Remote, audible alarming
Touchscreen controls
Visual and audible alarming
Big display, displays waveform and data
Tailor the display to suit your work
Specifications

Operating conditions
Operating conditions
Temperature (without iPC)
  • 0 to 40 °C (32 to 104 °F)
Temperature (with iPC)
  • 0 to 35 °C (32 to 95 °F)
Storage
  • -20 to 60 °C (-4 to 140 °F)
Operating altitude
  • -500 to 3000 m (-1640 to 9842 ft)
Storage altitude
  • -500 to 4600 m (-1640 to 15,091 ft)
Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Weight
  • 10 kg (22 lb)
Dimensions
  • 477 mm x 350 mm x 217 mm (18.8 in x 13.8 in x 8.5 in)
Screen size
  • 19"
Screen type
  • LCD (TFT), 469 mm color matrix active
Screen resolution
  • 1920 x 1080 (full HD)
