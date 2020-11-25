A flexible companion screen for your IntelliVue monitor

Running IntelliVue XDS Software¹ allows the Medical Tablet to be used as an independent display for any IntelliVue monitor. This might be to display clinical decision support tools such as Advanced Event Surveillance, or to support specific information needs such as a 12-lead ECG layout or ST MAP without interrupting the overall view of vital signs displayed on the monitor. The Medical Tablet running XDS Software can also be used to complement a smaller or transport monitor such as an IntelliVue X3 or MX100 monitor in post-operative care or step-down units. The Medical Tablet can boost monitor visibility, display more of the measured parameters, or simplify operation with the larger screen.